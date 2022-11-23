Indo-western cape sets to cater to all your ethnic desires for the wedding season

The upcoming wedding season is all set to mark the advent of a much more comfortable scene for all the brides and bridesmaids, courtesy of easy and breezy indo-western cape sets to get you through the festivities.

With the wedding season knocking on our doors, it is always easier to fall prey to over-the-top embellished ensembles. Well, as dreamy as these outfits look, it’s time for a sartorial shift towards a much lighter yet classy scene. If you’re planning on being the last one to be ushered out of your BFF’s wedding or if you wish to be the comfortable bride for once, well then the advent of these chic Indo-western cape sets is here to stay and let you slay. From getting your boxes for a picture-perfect ensemble checked to turn a thousand heads this listicle of cape sets is here to get you through the wedding season.

Flashy floral details, breezy fits, Indo-western yet ethnic vibes, and just the perfect pick for your Instagram shots, all of this combined is what rightly elaborates the beauty of these Indo-western cape sets listed below. So, get your wedding mode on and add a hint of comfort to your traditional ensembles.

Indo-western cape sets to get you through the wedding season in style:

Saundh

Well, this one will definitely kindle some spark in your festive wardrobes, not just because of the easy and breezy fit, but also because of the earthly hues and neutral shades. If you’re someone looking for a minimal yet classy ensemble to embrace this wedding season well then this multi-coloured pink lehenga with jacket set from Saundh is waiting to be added to your carts.

Aditi Gupta

‘Indo-western is the new ethnic’ is one concept ruling over the wedding season nowadays. And speaking of Indo-western cape sets, this one is all things sassy and classy! This blue georgette draped skirt with embroidered cape set from Aditi Gupta is anything, but conventional, so if you wish to be an epitome of unconventional sartorial picks at one’s wedding festivities well then this set is all set to doll you up for your upcoming soiree.

Rishi & Vibhuti

Well, tropical prints are no stranger to the wedding scene nowadays, and having said that Rishi & Vibhuti’s stunning collection ‘Tropical Trillium’ has all the right fits for you. Be it your BFF’s wedding or one of your own festivities, this bright and beaming red paprika overlay set is all the diva vibes you need. From shimmery tassels, and floral details to the plunging neckline, this set ticks all your boxes for modern yet minimal attire.

Mahima Mahajan

Continuing the floral streak, Mahima Mahajan’s midnight blue cape set swears by sorting all your festive dilemmas. From being extremely easy to carry to the elegant colour combination this set is just the right choice for you to slay at a sangeet ceremony or an indo-western cocktail night.

Varun Bahl

Let’s just say that we sensed your dilemma of choosing the right colour so we bought all of these hues right into one outfit. This floral print cape set from Varun Bahl is all things beautiful and elegant. Apart from having a plethora of colours, the gharara bottoms and the flowy cape is what makes it the right fit for the upcoming wedding season.

Arpita Mehta

If you’re in search of a soft and subtle ensemble for any of your day festivities well then Arpita Mehta’s Blue silk floral cape and sharara set is here to tick your festive requirements. The elegant floral work with a hint of mirrors is what adds to the existing charm of this set.

Anita Dongre

If keeping it minimal yet over the top is the mood for the upcoming wedding season, then Anita Dongre’s blue Lagoona set matches quite the vibe. The luxurious indigo jacket, subtle embroidery, and earth-friendly silhouettes all of this combined will leave no stone unturned in giving you that much-needed fuss-free look.

Sana Barreja

Pastels are the mood for every wedding season and taking this streak ahead Sana Barreja’s ice blue printed sharara set is just what your festive wardrobe needs. The floral detailing and the embroidered blouse are two factors making this a versatile and easy-to-carry Indo-western cape set for this wedding season.

Hero Image: Courtesy Saundhindia/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Arpitamehtaofficial/IG.