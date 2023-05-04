Behold! Isha Ambani makes heads turn with her INR 24 lakhs Chanel Doll Bag

May is a special month in the world of fashion. As several stars from around the world attend the biggest night in fashion in an invite-only event, the MET Gala, the world media waits with bated breath for a preview of it. This year as many Indian stars turned heads with their sartorial choices, Isha Ambani’s Chanel Doll Bag was her MET Gala 2023 moment.

That Ambanis and extravaganza go hand-in-hand has been proven time and again. So, when the biggest icons in the world and in India joined forces to make the night fashionably memorable, the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt included, Isha Ambani’s MET Gala 2023 appearance had to create a defining moment. And it did! Isha Ambani’s Chanel Doll Bag has been creating quite the stir since the MET Gala night. Why? You guessed it right. It’s price. At INR 24 lakhs, the famous Doll bag was definitely the showstopper of Isha Ambani’s MET Gala look. If the price of the bag has blown your mind and intrigued you to know more, you are at the right place. Here’s all you need to know about Isha Ambani’s Chanel Bag, its price and more.

All about Isha Ambani’s Chanel Doll Bag

Donning a saree gown by designer Prabal Gurung, Isha Ambani looked resplendent. But what truly stood out in her ensemble was the Chanel bag. Not only did it cost a bomb, it’s quirky appearance makes it notable too. Even Lorraine Schwartz’s diamond necklaces and embellished choker could not take the limelight away from Isha Ambani’s Chanel Bag.

The bag in question is the Chanel doll clutch bag Chanel’s 2012 Paris-Bombay collection, known as the Black Lucite Métiers d’Art Matryoshka Runway Bag. With a sturdy black lucite body, this clutch has chains, pearls, crystals and an enamel Camelia flower over it. The tasselled CC at the doll’s chest turns to open the bag. Chanel took the quirk actor a notch above with the crystal bindi on her forehead and the classic Chanel chain over the head.

Based on Matryoshka Dolls, Chanel has produced three equally rare versions of Isha Ambani’s Chanel Doll Bag. This one drew inspiration from the Indian city of Mumbai (née Bombay).

Hero Image: Courtesy Prabal Gurung/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy 1stDibs