Priyanka Kapadia on creating magic with Isha Ambani’s MET Gala 2023 look | Exclusive

Amidst several iconic looks, Isha Ambani turned heads while walking the MET Gala red carpet in a sari-style, embellished black gown by Prabal Gurung. Here we have the creative brain behind the look, Isha’s stylist Priyanka Kapadia, giving us inside access into what went into curating the outfit.

The much-awaited MET Gala 2023, like previous years, was a fashion fiesta with celebrities putting their best sartorial foot forward. Apart from the Hollywood glitterati, Indian stars caught attention on the MET steps. Celebrities went over the top in honouring Karl Lagerfeld and turned the red carpet into a monochromatic palette with loads of pearls and influences from his style files. Joining the list of Indian celebrities was Isha Ambani, adding a touch of her Indian roots to the theme in a black, draped sari-style gown from Prabal Gurung’s atelier.

It wasn’t just the celebrities and designers who were under the spotlight. It was the creativity and charm of Indian stylists that made them turn heads on the MET steps. Speaking of which, the stylist in the spotlight was Priyanka Kapadia, the creative brain behind Isha Ambani’s surreal attire. Apart from Prabal Gurung’s beautiful creation, Priyanka Kapadia deserves applause for putting together Isha’s gorgeous ensemble.

Priyanka Kapadia on styling Isha Ambani for MET Gala 2023

Can you tell us what went into curating Isha Ambani’s look this year?

This year the biggest change was that this was Isha’s first MET Gala as a new mother – she gave birth to twins in December. So for her new role and current stage in life, Prabal and I really wanted to create a look that she would feel comfortable and flattering in, nothing gimmicky and over-the-top. Just something that embodies Isha – classic, chic, and modern.

How do you think her look aligns with this year’s theme?

We took great consideration towards the theme as our starting point came from the Chanel Cruise 2014 collection and Karl’s influence from the Middle East. We thought about how Karl would design a sari today. It would definitely be black with just the right amount of embellishment and that’s what we did. The final result was a one-shoulder gown with a silk, chiffon train, meticulously embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls. As a tribute to Karl, we accessorised it with the iconic doll bag from the Chanel Bombay collection for a touch of whimsy.

Her look was an amalgamation of a saree and a gown – where did that idea stem from?

The silhouette embodies Isha’s global spirit and Indian roots and we wanted something really comfortable and fluid, but also very New York.

Since Isha Ambani’s look was accompanied by dazzling accessories, tell us what was the inspiration behind that.

We layered and stacked pieces with a fun vintage diamond choker and a delicate handpiece too by Lorraine Schwartz. The diamonds were all different shapes and sizes because we wanted them to feel young, fun, and not so serious.

Apart from Isha Ambani, which other celebrities do you think perfectly complemented this year’s MET gala theme?

Such a great theme! Jennifer Lopez, Alia Bhatt, Anne Hathaway, Kendell Jenner, and Dua Lipa were some of my favourites. It was so great to see the amazing interpretations of the beautiful world of Karl by leading design names – fitting tributes.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Priyankarkapadia/IG