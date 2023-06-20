Isha Ambani dons a INR 1.30 lakh Patola dress at the 19th DAIS graduation ceremony

Isha Ambani, the daughter of renowned Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, never fails to make headlines with her impeccable sense of style. Known for her elegance and grace, she recently captivated everyone’s attention during the 19th graduation ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) by donning a stunning Patola dress worth a whopping INR 1.30 lakh. Let’s delve into the details of this extraordinary outfit.

Isha Ambani’s INR 1.30 lakh Patola dress steals the show

Known for her preference for comfort over style, the Ambani heiress has a knack for turning heads with her down-to-earth yet stylish wardrobe choices. From rocking pyjamas on dinner dates to opting for a simple dress at a graduation ceremony, she continuously pushes the boundaries of Indian fashion.

Isha Ambani wore a classic Patola dress crafted from a double ikkat weave saree by NAVDIP TUNDIYA, an Ahmedabad-based clothing brand. This saree-turned-dress comes with a hefty price tag of INR 1.30 lakh. The dress, adorned with red and white zig-zag prints, boasted a floral border at the sleeves and bottom, adding a touch of drama to the overall look. Isha completed the ensemble by pairing it with Hermès Oran sandals. These luxurious sandals flawlessly complement the breathtaking Patola dress and epitomise the essence of exquisite luxury. Meticulously handcrafted with impeccable attention to detail, the Hermès Oran sandals captivate with their delicate leather straps and a sleek, minimalist aesthetic. The addition of these renowned sandals elevated the overall ensemble, enhancing the vibrancy of the Patola dress. Their inclusion in the ensemble enhanced the overall look of the vibrant Patola dress.

Isha Ambani’s fashion choices reflect her unique style and individuality, blending comfort with sophistication. Her decision to wear a Patola dress worth INR 1.30 lakh to the graduation ceremony not only showcases her impeccable taste but also celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles and craftsmanship.

Isha Ambani remains an influential figure in the fashion world, inspiring individuals to embrace their personal style and push the boundaries of traditional fashion norms. With each appearance, she leaves an indelible mark, proving that fashion can be both comfortable and captivating.

Hero Image: Courtesy stylebyami/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy vardannayak/Instagram