A private exhibition in Mumbai dedicated to Issey Miyake and his timeless legacy

One legendary name that highlights the true meaning of timeless fashion is the renowned Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Celebrating this legacy of his, a private exhibition of his designs privately owned by Mina Krishnan is being showcased at gallery 47-A, Khotachiwadi in Mumbai. The late Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Mina Krishnan has been an ardent fan of the designer for many years.

Known for dropping some phenomenal silhouettes in the fashion scene, Issey Miyake’s designs have left an everlasting impact on the history of fashion. From his technology-driven designs to his famous line of fragrances, Miyake’s legacy remains intact and continues to lure fashion connoisseurs all across the globe. Having said that, the Japanese designer’s work has been highly revered in India. Taking this into consideration, the ones who appreciate Issey Miyake and his design ethos sure are in for a treat, courtesy of a private Issey Miyake exhibition and sale. A private and vintage collection of the late Japanese designer is showcased at gallery 47-A, Khotachiwadi in Mumbai.

‘Clothes That Changed The World’ is a Mumbai-based exhibition dedicated to Issey Miyake

Kickstarted on the 25th of February, and the exhibition will conclude on the 20th of March. Titled ‘Clothes That Changed The World’ this initiative is not just an ode to Issey Miyake’s sartorial excellence, but also a heartwarming gift to the Cry Foundation. Furthermore, since the designer’s ensembles are worthy of being treated as vintage collectibles, it was a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Mina Krishnan who took this concept quite literally, and it is her private collection that is being showcased at the exhibition. Late Mina Krishnan’s love affair with Miyake’s designs is what pretty much summarises the core of the showcase. Curated by architect Ratan J Batliboi, the proceeds from the sales will go directly to the Child Rights and You Foundation, one which was also largely supported by Mina Krishnan.

From limited-edition pieces, vintage ensembles, and origami-inspired silhouettes to his technology-driven aesthetics, Mina Krishnan’s collection was a three-decade culminated tribute to Miyake and his style sensibilities. So, if you recognise yourself as one of the ardent fans of Issey Miyake just like Mina Krishnan, well then the exhibition awaits you with open arms for you to relive and witness the designer’s timeless and unsurpassed legacy.

Hero Image: 47a.design/IG Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Baromarket/IG