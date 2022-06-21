It was a picturesque paper play for Prada at Milan Fashion Week

Miuccia Prada’s artistic wit marks the intriguing fusion of sustainability and fashion in accordance with Rem Koolhaas’ designed, all-paper set for the latest runway show of Prada at Milan Fashion Week.

Finally, staying glued to the gram and hoping for a sneak peek from some high-end collections seems to have paid off. As the Milan Fashion Week yet again marked a successful episode of some of our favourite runway shows. Trying to take your summer/spiring wardrobes a notch higher again this season, Milan Fashion Week was definitely a one-of-a-kind episode in the history of style and fashion. From beginning to end, the Fashion week marked some of the most notable collections worth grabbing a spot in your summer wardrobes. Apart from Versace’s contrasting line, Moschino’s artistic homage, and Dolce&Gabbana’s historical archives, Prada definitely was one to steal the show.

Prada at Milan Fashion Week

Amidst all the stunner collections, Prada at Milan Fashion Week was a whole another mood to catch up on. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented the Prada spring/summer 2023 menswear collection on June 19, at the Milan Fashion Week. The high-rise style quotient in the collection was one thing and the setup where the display took place was a whole another vibe. Apart from Prada and Simons’s fashion instincts, it was Rem Koolhaas, a Dutch architect who took the levels of sustainability much higher with the all-paper set of Prada at Milan Fashion Week.

When Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ fashion instincts meet Rem Koolhaas’ architectural craft

Who says ideas look good just on paper? Well, Koolhaas sure made the guests and the models look good inside of paper too. From chairs made of sturdy cardboard planks, and white sheets hanging down the ceiling to the textured surface of the floor, each and every aspect of the set rightly spell out sustainability at its best. With Prada’s intellectual approach and Rem Koolhaas’ architectural wit, the all-paper set checks all the boxes of simplicity as well as luxury. Prada at Milan Fashion Week was reflective of the human and the real, and apart from the raw-edged paper set, the collection comprised of silhouettes evocative of the youth, making the show an alluring success.