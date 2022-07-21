It’s a match made in heaven with these 10 homegrown brands to shop co-ord from

Co-ord sets are a quick and easy fix to all your outfit woes, here are some homegrown Indian brands that have the best sets for every season!

Whether you want to look stylish while running errands or you want to put minimum thought into your vacation outfit, co-ord sets are there to rescue you. Co-ord sets might be the easiest way to look dressed up without making much of an effort. Putting together an outfit takes a lot of time and trying to figure out what looks good together is not an easy task. So, if you want to save yourself all the time and trouble, check out these 10 Indian brands that have co-ord sets for every occasion.

Summer Somewhere

‘Summer somewhere’ is a clothing brand that is women-led and aims to make fashion more conscious. This brand is perfect for your next vacation, they’re in pursuit of endless summer. Their pieces are handmade in Mumbai and they follow a lot of ethical practices such as recycling their textile scraps and manufacturing locally. They have collaborated with ReCircle to recover 1KG of plastic from landfills for every order placed.

Label Frow

Frow is a label that creates season-less pieces and puts a lot of focus on sustainability. They create their garments with a lot of thought and promise that the buyer won’t just throw away the outfit when it stops being trendy.

Kalakaari by Sagarika

Loved by all our favourite fashion influencers, Kalakaari by Sagarika is a homegrown brand that creates all types of co-ord sets. From crop tops with lace skirts to other printed pantsuit styles, they have a lot to offer. Their catalogue is full of vivid colours and unique styles that will bring you p of joy.

Label Deepika Nagpal

If power dressing is something you desire, you should definitely check this brand out. Deepika Nagpal is a label that carries sophisticated styles with deluxe fabrics that are made to flatter your body. This label has classy blazer co-ord sets that are uniquely designed with colour-blocking and organza panelled sleeves.

IZSI

Only launched in March, IZSI is a resort-wear and swimwear brand for both men and women. For those who want to churn out the best Instagram posts on their vacation, IZSI is where you should go. With a diverse range of resort wear and swimwear, IZSI is an affordable luxury brand that has the most picture-perfect outfits. Their resort-wear collections comprise airy sheer georgette fabrics and hand-embroidered crepe sets.

Since 1988

Since 1988 is an affordable brand that is handcrafted and designed in India. They feature some bright co-ord sets that add a pop of colour to your wardrobe. Though the designs are pretty simple, their pieces are made to accentuate your natural curves and add a sense of ease to your holiday looks.

Bakhiya Jaipur

Bakhiya Jaipur is a one-of-a-kind brand that creates modern ensemble pieces in beautiful traditional block printed styles. Custom sizing and blazer sets, Bakhiya, brings the very soul of Jaipuri block print into modern aesthetic styles.

APZ

APZ is a brand that focuses on playful styles that are made to last. Each of their pieces is handmade, ethically created and thought out in great detail to create harmonious garments. Rich fabrics like silk and linen are used to create these versatile items.

Malie

Created by Amalie Othilia Brandi Mikkelsen and Karandeep Singh Chadha, Malie is a New Delhi and Copenhagen-based brand that celebrates the couple’s rich and diverse cultures. India’s intricate clothing design, techniques and textile and Denmark’s comfortable and practical designs come together to create beautiful and sustainable sets.

The Missy Co.

For those who love abstract prints, the missy co. has colourful and vivid patterns. Their styles are affordable but they don’t comprise the quality. The kaftan set that is a part of their catalogue is perfect for a relaxed pool day. And their tie-dye prints are not to be missed.

Hero Image: Courtesy summersomewhereshop.com. Featured Image: Courtesy @malie.official/ig