It’s all good in the hood as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a case for hooded gowns

One of the most covetable fashion events of the year is upon us. Yes, the Festival de Cannes 2023 has returned, and everyone from A-list stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to GenZ influencers are making a run for it. Amid this fashion-fueled frenzy, we here are intrigued by the emerging micro trends and how we believe they will set the pace for the year to follow.

Let’s start our review with the look which is grabbing massive eyeballs, aka Queen B of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the ‘mystical hood’ gown from Label Sophie Couture. For her 21st appearance at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it to the red carpet in an aluminium-finish dress with a massive black bow and the label’s signature corset and crystals.

Designed by Gunel Babayeva, the ‘Mystical Hood’ gown is in keeping with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flair for dramatic, voluminous creations. While we do have our hesitations about the construction of the gown considering ARB’s awkward red carpet walk there is no denying the impact it has left behind.

The popularity of hooded gowns dates back to the James Bond film, ‘A View to a Kill’ which had Grace Jones dressed off-screen and on-screen in beautifully draped Alaïa hooded gowns. Fast forward to 2023, hooded gowns are having a bit of a resurgence, especially after spotting Bella Hadid in them (and that too twice). More recently, we spotted Anne Hathaway in a striking gold and silver Versace hooded gown for the launch of Bulgari’s new collection Mediterranea High Jewelry in Venice, Italy.

The current Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet is also championing the case of the hooded gown with Alessandra Ambrosio sparkling in a vintage Elie Saab haute couture gown.

Also, joining the neighbourhood bandwagon was Mrunal Thakur in a custom-made hooded dress from Indian couturier, Anamika Khanna. One of the most iconic looks from the current Cannes sightings, the embellished patchwork dress certainly set the stage for hooded gowns to follow.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Cannes Film Festival/IG.