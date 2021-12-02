It’s sequin season again and here’s our guide to the best cocktail dresses

Cocktail parties are the perfect place to wear your fanciest clothes and clink your drinks. Here’s a modern look at how you can dress up for a cocktail party, and yes it involves a whole lot of sequin, shimmer and glitter.

Cocktail parties are one of the most fun events in the whole wedding shindig. It’s the one night you can dress up however fancy you want, wear whatever you’d like, and no one will bat an eyelid except to marvel at how gorgeous you look. There is no shortage of ways to dress up. Jumpsuits, stylish blouses, trousers, dresses and skirts are just some of the things you can wear. And even these have a variety of styles.

No one can go wrong with a good, fitting dress for a cocktail party. With a wide range of styles, you can easily tailor any dress to your taste with the right shoes and accessories. The dresses can range from long gowns, fitting ones, dresses with embellishments and even those with ruffles. The most elaborate dresses are all set for wearing and are accessorised perfectly. We’ve compiled a list of the most glamorous cocktail dresses you can wear this party season, so get ready to look fabulous and put together.