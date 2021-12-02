It’s sequin season again and here’s our guide to the best cocktail dresses

Cocktail parties are the perfect place to wear your fanciest clothes and clink your drinks. Here’s a modern look at how you can dress up for a cocktail party, and yes it involves a whole lot of sequin, shimmer and glitter.
Cocktail parties are one of the most fun events in the whole wedding shindig. It’s the one night you can dress up however fancy you want, wear whatever you’d like, and no one will bat an eyelid except to marvel at how gorgeous you look. There is no shortage of ways to dress up. Jumpsuits, stylish blouses, trousers, dresses and skirts are just some of the things you can wear. And even these have a variety of styles.
No one can go wrong with a good, fitting dress for a cocktail party. With a wide range of styles, you can easily tailor any dress to your taste with the right shoes and accessories. The dresses can range from long gowns, fitting ones, dresses with embellishments and even those with ruffles. The most elaborate dresses are all set for wearing and are accessorised perfectly. We’ve compiled a list of the most glamorous cocktail dresses you can wear this party season, so get ready to look fabulous and put together.
Get inspired by these dazzling cocktail dresses:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- LULUS Vision of Elegance Sequin Cross Back Midi Dress
- Ritu Kumar Emerald Green Bodycon Velvet Short Dress
- Forever New Evaliah Petite Glitter Wrap Midi Dress
- IKI CHIC Green Halter Neck Scuba Sheath Dress
- Scorpius Satin Slip Dress
- Cover Story One- Shoulder Sequin Dress
- La Femme Sequin Strapless Ruched Gown
- Emblaze White Sequence Blazer Dress
- Zara Sequinned Knit Maxi Dress
- Geisha Designs Tyra Skater Dress
Midi dresses are a fashion statement that looks both elegant and comfortable. It is the right amount of length, not too long and not too short. It is the perfect option to wear at a cocktail party. The LULUS’ vision of elegance sequin cross back midi dress is a chic dress to shimmer in this party season. Accessorising this with some dainty jewellery and a mini handbag, you will be party-ready. The sequence and cross back detail makes it a fashionable choice for cocktail parties.
Bodycon dresses have always been an all-time favourite for parties. The body-fitting dress style hugs your body in the right places, accentuating your features. Wearing this emerald green bodycon dress will not only make you look royal because of its colour – but also because the dress has a velvet finish. Both these factors make it the ideal dress for a cocktail, perfectly fitting the spirit of the party.
Wrap dresses are another style that hugs the curves of the wearer in a flattering way. It cinches the waist, defining it and at the same time enhancing the bust with the V-neckline. The Forever New’s Evaliah petite glitter wrap midi dress is at the optimum length, with a slight slit and lustrous glitter fabrication. Pair it up with a dainty necklace that falls perfectly in between the plunging V-neckline, this sultry but chic dress will make you shimmer the entire cocktail night, attracting attention at all the right places.
Halter-neck dresses go way back, gaining popularity in the 1950s after Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell wore the flattering neckline in a photography session then. It was initially popularised in the 50s but is now fashionable for cocktail parties as well. The IKI CHIC’s green halter neck scuba sheath dress has some fun ruffles and is a gorgeous deep green colour. The minimal yet happening dress paired with some beautiful long earrings and heels will make you ready to hit the cocktail parties.
Although the satin slip dress may seem simple to wear to a party, with the right accessories, it is one of the most comfortable and trendy outfits you can wear. The Scorpius satin slip dress has a unique cowl neckline, leaving space for you to wear a necklace, but not deep enough to be inconvenient. The satin finish makes it all the more chic and ideal for a cocktail party.
One shoulder or even an off shoulder dress is a kind of asymmetrical dress that makes a statement wherever you wear it. These kinds of dresses ditch the usual sleeves and take it up a notch with their ability to let it drape over your shoulder. The Cover Story one-shoulder sequin dress is a pretty shade of purple, with embellishments. The front ruffle detail gives the dress an oomph factor, making it great for a cocktail party. Wear your favourite high heels and a matching handbag, and you are ready to rock and roll.
Strapless gowns and dresses are timeless and look exquisite and stylish, adjusting to the event and the atmosphere. It shows off the torso’s collarbones and shoulders beautifully. The La Femme sequin strapless ruched gown is a dazzling embellished sequins gown available in two colours and designed to flatter the body with ruching. The plunging and unique neckline accentuate the décolletage elegantly. Pair it up with some statement jewellery or a choker and a nice pair of heels, and you will be ready to dazzle all night.
Blazers are formal pieces of clothing but are making their way into the party scene as a dress. With brands and designers getting creative with styles, blazers can now be worn for cocktails as well, and not as just a cover-up! The Emblaze white sequence blazer dress has a sequinned base, giving it the party appearance, fitted at the bust and with puffy sleeves. Who knew a blazer could look as fancy as this, that too as a dress? Pair it up with some statement jewellery and black heels, and you’ll be ready to dance away.
Maxi dresses are always a safe bet for any occasion. Whether you want to wear it for brunch, a house party or even a cocktail, with its many styles, it fits every event. The gorgeous Zara sequinned knit maxi dress looks absolutely grand with its deep round neckline at the back. This beautiful number won’t require much accessorising with jewellery, but a simple bag and heels will do a fine job with the dress. The sequin is sure to make you shine throughout the cocktail night.
Skater dresses are usually tied-up as attire you would wear for a casual event. Today, we know that it can be worn to parties, depending on its accents and material. The Geisha Designs’ Tyra skater dress is a gorgeous piece made up entirely of bling. Its detailed neckline and back make it a beautiful and sophisticated choice for a cocktail party. The eye-catching nature of this dress makes a statement enough on its own that you will not need to accessorise too much. So, strap on your best heels and ‘bling’ out your best moves at the party.
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.