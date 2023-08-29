Mumbai to Mehrauli: JADE by Monica and Karishma have a new outpost

The burgeoning alleys and heritage havelis of Mehrauli have a new neighbour as JADE by Monica & Karishma open doors amongst the lush landscape of 1AQ Mehrauli.

The opening of JADE by Monica & Karishma’s Mehrauli boutique was long in the making. But the announcement of Dior’s standalone showcase in Mumbai put a hold on it. After all, the relationship between Dior’s Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and JADE by MK’s founders Monica Shah and Karishma Swali goes long back. As the patrons of The Chanakya School of Craft, they have created tapestries for multiple Dior shows and have been instrumental in putting India and its craft on the world map. Closer home, their couture label JADE by Monica & Karishma celebrates the artisanal heritage of the country with a contemporary touch.

As the brand embarks on its 15th-year journey, a lot of exciting things are brewing in its ateliers and outside it. Multiple store openings, starting off with Mehrauli, and following up with Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are on the agenda. There is a new brand identity and logo in place: two mirror-image lions, one looking at the past glories and the other at the future. It’s a metaphor for the past, present and future of the brand. Adding to that is an upcoming project and collection that hopes to go to the grassroots of the country in a bid to promote the art and artisans of the country.

“Coming to Delhi is very exciting and this store breathes the art and craft that we are so passionate about and that we love. The walls of the stores are adorned by these shawls which are made in Barmer Rajasthan that were specially commissioned. Some of them were flown down to Buj and worked with the technique of Badri and then most of them have been hand-crafted with the Katha technique,” shares Monica Shah as she takes us through the store.

The new JADE space isn’t one but two boutiques separated by 1AQ Mehrauli’s lush lawn with one servicing menswear and the other enticing you with its opulent couture offerings. The boutique offers a wealth of ideas for wedding guests with intricately embroidered lehengas in their signature Ek-Taar work, delicately crafted jackets, Bandhani shawls, and belts that can be paired with a crisp shirt and a host of antique silver accessories that complement the clothes. The splendidly done interiors are a tribute to the brand’s heritage and journey as a patron of arts and crafts.

A closer look at the JADE by Monica & Karishma store in Mehrauli, Delhi:

All Images: Courtesy JADE by Monica & Karishma.