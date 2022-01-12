“Jellyfishing” is the latest ‘it girl-approved’ winter trend you should try

Say hello to Jellyfishing, a new fad popular among fashion enthusiasts that is a comfy and trendy winter style we can’t wait to try! Are you ready to jump on board with the latest trend? Here’s all you need to know about celebs and fashion influencers to get all the fashion inspiration you need, and much more.

Jellyfishing: How to ace winter’s weird silhouette trend

You’re halfway there if you have a thick coat or a bulky sweater. Jellyfishing, as the name implies, is the art of wearing your chunkiest puffer coat or bulkiest sweater with slim-fitting bottoms to resemble a bell-shaped jellyfish body and tentacles. And this winter season, it-girls are embracing this comfortable and chic style in full swing. The key to nailing the Jellyfishing aesthetic is to keep the proportions in check. In fact, this balancing act is flattering on all oversized clothing, not just puffers and sweaters.

Here’s all the celebrity inspiration you’ll need to don this trend this winter

We all admire Hailey Bieber’s style. Here’s some proof that you never go wrong with neon, when styled correctly. Hailey adds a pop of colour to her all-white ensemble with a neon green jacket. She also wore this all-black ensemble — basic but classy.

Zendaya can pull off a red carpet appearance as well as a sophisticated party outfit. Zendaya looks amazing in both of these jellyfish looks. These styles should definitely be on your list.

Thinking about going monochrome? To draw attention, add a pop of colour with a vibrant oversized puffer jacket just like Ariana.

We absolutely love how Freya styles each and every look on her Instagram. These jellyfish trend styles should be your go-to for your next outing.

Ivona is rocking the Jellyfish fad with these puffer coats. It’s a win-win situation because these outfits are both wearable and trendy.

This winter, take some fashion inspiration from Jennifer Lopez. Choose an oversized coat with statement details like denim boots with a belt or large gold buttons on the coat. Layer it over a fitting ensemble, add a handbag and boots, and you’re all set!

Take a page from Hailee’s fashion book and experiment with silhouettes. The singer and actress wears an oversized, cold shoulder denim dress with a polo neck top and thigh-high boots. She accessorises her look with a clean updo and basic makeup.

This style is ideal for the season since all it takes is a little off-balance to keep you toasty in this teeth-chattering cold. Consider wearing polo necks and warmers under a large puffer jacket and a cosy pair of leggings like Emily Ratajkowski.

For your next party, put your own spin on the jellyfishing craze. Take inspiration from Ciara, who wears an over-the-top leather jacket with puffy sleeves over a mini dress. Ciara is a master of the street style aesthetic, too. She chose an oversized outfit with bell sleeves that drew our attention and complemented it with these trendy sneakers.

Take cues from the supermodel on how to spice up your basic dress and pants. Kendall nailed the jellyfish trend in these outfits.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram and Getty Images