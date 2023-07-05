Jewellery designer Ridhi Asrani on the hoops she jumped to make her AJLT earring cameo

Indian homegrown jewellery label, Ridhi Asrani just made its big debut with a tiny appearance on the HBO series ‘And Just Like That’. We talk to the designer about the Dwar hoop earrings spotted on Seema Patel as she gets ready for a night in NYC.

The fashion on the HBO series, ‘And Just Like That’ might not possess the unhinged creativity of SATC but it’s giving and we as style seekers are always open to knowing the nuances. In between all of Carrie’s carry bags filled with big designer names, we spotted a homegrown Indian label peeking out. Worn by Sarita Choudhary aka Seema Patel, the Dwar hoop earrings are the perfect accompaniment to her white jumpsuit and big personality. The excitement in the ‘And Just Like That’ scene might be all around the MET Gala but we love this little tiny cameo by an Indian designer as it opens up avenues for more indie labels to get the recognition they deserve. So here’s a quick low down on the homegrown jewellery label, Ridhi Asrani and the hoops it jumped to get on the HBO series.

Ridhi Asrani about her label and And Just Like That accessory debut:

Can you give us a brief introduction to the brand Ridhi Asrani?

The label, Ridhi Asrani celebrates the idea that you wear the jewellery as much as the jewellery wears you. We wanted to create exalted, avant-garde pieces that are maximal at heart for women who want to express themselves through what they wear. The spark of inspiration behind our vision was to create pieces that blur the lines between fashion and fine jewellery. Each piece is a conscious co-creation between the artisan’s talent and my imagination.

How would you define the label’s aesthetic?

We borrow inspiration from female archetypes everywhere, cosmic forces and history. Our jewels are here to help you tap into your inner goddess, boldly and freely. Our aesthetic is borrowed heavily from the 1980s post-war period which was all about big and bold 3D forms, mixed metals, and metal textures. Dramatic and glamorous are treasured as wearable art and also collected as pieces of art along with being valued. This is when big hoop earrings, and maximalist styles were born. Both of these form a huge part of our aesthetic. We design around a muse and a vibe – think Kate Moss, Cher, and Naomi Campbell enjoying the Studio54 era.

Tell us about the piece featured on ‘And Just Like That’?

The piece that is seen on Sarita Choudhary is our Dwar hoops. It’s our version of a stud-meets-hoop. A hoop you’d want to wear on a loop and we created her just like that – with interlinked hoops. The inspiration for her lies in the temple door-knocker handles found across Indian temples. We wanted to create hoop styles that aren’t basic and have an interesting plot twist to them and Dwar is one of those. The earring features a hammered metal texture on the stud and is further accentuated with tiny golden crystals that blend into the metal finish, then it descends into layers of hoops. Danny Santiago who is the stylist for the show was really drawn to these at first glance and it was one of his instant picks.

Take us through your current/upcoming collection and what makes it unique.

Our current collection which is also our debut collection is called ‘Devasthan’. Borrowing from the visual and sensory experience of visiting a temple, the collection celebrates the idea of going to rituals, the architectural virtuosity of its structure, carved walls, paying homage to tradition, faith and faith. It telegraphs a sense of divinity. The highlights of the collection are the two flower stud earrings – Pushp and Chamanti. Both are functional and detachable and can be worn in multiple combinations and hence playful. Other hot favourites are the Shikhara earrings that add an acoustic element by chiming like actual temple bells which they’re inspired by. All our hoops in this collection are made for different moods and present a fresh take on what a golden hoop can be. What makes this collection really stand out is the monochrome language that runs through it. The metal polishes are matched with the crystals we’ve used to give birth to a very glamorous, pop star aesthetic. For our next collection, we are exploring working with semi-precious stones/ crystals and enamelling to add freshness and bring out a new expression to our maximalist approach. Since all our inspiration is always connected to a higher power, we look forward to creating jewellery that is created with the intention to bring healing energy to the wearer.

Hero and Featured Image: Ridhi Asrani Jewellery.