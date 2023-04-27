Do we sense new jewellery trends and collections stealing the spotlight? Let’s find out! 

The only way one can elevate their sartorial choices even further is by pairing them with the perfect accessories. Speaking of which here we have a few brands dropping some of the dopest collaborations, chic collections and contributing to the jewellery trends of 23.

Summers call for exotic vacations, sipping slushies and putting together outfits that straight up exude a summery vibe. Summer sure is an excuse for us to shine bright, and speaking of which accessories perfectly fit into that mood board, right? I’m sure you all must have had your spots for favourite jewellery trends and pieces filled by now, but there is no harm in adding more spark to that existing list, is it? Be it bold and loud pieces, tiny pendants or other contemporary designs, jewellery is one thing that elevates your look like no other. Having said that, with the fashion sphere constantly evolving to adapt to new trends, here we have a lineup of brands stirring things up in the domain of jewellery. Seems like jewellery trends are about to witness some new entrants, courtesy of these brands launching new collections as well as collaborations.

All that’s been stirring up in the world of jewellery trends

Swarovski x Marvel

Yes, you read that right it is exactly what you’re thinking. As unexpected as it may be, Swarovski’s latest collaboration with Marvel is all the tea we need. The two teamed up for a crystal-laden jewellery collection along with exclusive home goods inspired by the characters making it jewellery, but with a Marvel twist to it. This collection is the first of its kind which explains the social media attention ever since the collaboration was announced.

Kate Spade New York jewellery edit

I’m sure we’re all fond of the brand’s statement bags, but it seems like Kate Spade’s latest jewellery is adding a fair share to the jewellery trends. With an amalgamation of delicate and statement jewellery the brand introduces one of its most delicate and intricate articles exuding grace. The striking floral and feminine pieces make this collection the perfect fit for the summer.

Tanishq Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar

Setting an instance of rarity and excellence, Tanishq unveiled their solitaire collection in collaboration with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Tanishq Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar is a limited edition solitaire collection launched recently with sheer intricacy and perfection hence complimenting the icon’s evergreen achievements. This high-end regal collection of solitaires has something to offer for both men and women in the form of earrings, bracelets and even rings.

Riva by Voyce

Voyce’s latest collection ‘Riva’ is all set to take you right into the arms of a beach courtesy of the tropical mood board and the vibrant colour palette of the pieces. From dainty articles to bold colour combinations, each and every piece in this collection deserves to be in your jewellery trunks right before you take off for a vacation this summer. Elegant neckpieces, contemporary rings and chic earrings, all of these will immediately transport you to the kaleidoscopic sunset skies and breezy beaches.

Sangeeta Boochra x Nitibha Kaul: Vividh

Stunning silver is the memo for Sangeeta Boochra’s latest collection ‘Vividh’ in collaboration with ace content creator Nitibha Kaul. Derived from lustrous elements of the Indian heritage, Vividh showcases a vintage set of chokers, dainty earrings and other bohemian pieces exuding a regal charm worth turning a thousand heads.

Amama Jewels’ collection launch for men: Nomad

Known for curating the best of jewellery from all across the world, Amama Jewels is here with their first men’s collection titled ‘Nomad’. Inspired by the art of Greece and Rome all the pieces are intricately crafted out of 22kt metal with contemporary designs perfect for men to flaunt their style and accessorise their look with the best pieces.

The Gusto Jewellery: launched by The Gusto

A brand earlier known for its excellence in Vegan leather bags is all set to foray into the world of jewellery with a new brand ‘The Gusto Jewellery’. Their latest collection ‘GIA’ features delicate pieces made from sustainably sourced brass metal, and inspired by the qualities and virtues that define us as human beings.

Hero Image: Courtesy Swarovski/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Voycejewellery/IG