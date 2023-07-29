The magnificence of the Baroda kingdom captured via JJ Valaya’s new collection

“Though Gujarat, like most of India, has a history dating back to the stone age, I found it fascinating that between the 16th and 19th century, it was part of the Mughal Empire, the Maratha Empire and then was subjected to Colonial rule with the Portuguese and British settling in, before, of course, India gained its independence,” shares JJ Valaya as he launches his new collection, ‘Baroda’ at India Couture Week 2023. Unique places of travel have always served as the couturiers’ moodboard so this takeaway from the various era of Gujarat doesn’t come as a surprise. Yet, what is unique is how he has amalgamated these completely different periods into one cohesive collection. Read on to hear JJ Valaya’s eloquent musings about his new collection.

JJ Valaya on his collection, ‘Baroda’ launched at India Couture Week 2023

History has always been a strong subject in your designs. What are the books or references you turn to before designing a collection?

Research is actually one of my main necessities. I believe a lot in going in-depth into the inspiration and I tend to refer to a lot of books, a lot of online research and also physical travel. But my research is never a historical sort of research wherein I am getting into the nitty gritty of historic periods. It’s more about diving into the depths of visual history. So, I tend to see what used to happen in terms of colour, in terms of fabric, in terms of motifs and in terms of detailing, forms and shapes, and then pull them out, and absorb as much as I can. Then, I come back, do my mood boards and keep what is relevant for the look that I want to present that season. So that’s how it works.

How have you incorporated the reigns of Gujarat into your collection, ‘Baroda’?

We work extensively on prints and embroideries and that’s where our prime focus is and that’s where we incorporate most of our cultural influences. So, Gujarat has had varied rulers from the Marathas to the Mughals to having parts of patrol by the Portuguese. Therefore, you will see influences from different parts coming in and being combined with indigenous and very unique Gujarati signatures such as the mushroom fabric or the lippan work which is done in the villages with mirrors. So, one will see forms and techniques taking shape, but, in a contemporary, modern sort of avatar. I honestly believe that this is the duty of all designers to go back in the past and dig out things and make them relevant today so that they survive.

Couture, internationally, is often calculated in terms of the hours put in. If you had to put a number or describe the process, what would it be?

Wow! Couture, the process, is mind-boggling because from research to the final presentation, we are talking about 8 to 10 months. But you know it all depends; I mean it’s a painstaking task. It’s detail-oriented, it’s a quest to keep attempting to create masterpieces and fortunately, Indian couture and India particularly is probably one of the only countries in the world where couture is created and consumed with equal fervour and equal joy. I think the maximum time we have ever spent on a garment has been about 7 months and I am talking about a team of nearly 150 embroiders working on a single piece. It was made for an international royal family and we worked a lot with various mediums including semi-precious stones, real pearls and everything. In fact, there is a dedicated section called the Museum at the World of Valaya and these pieces are masterpieces and each one typically takes between 4 to 6 months to create. So, if you start adding up how many man-hours are spent, the numbers can be quite mind-boggling.

What for you are the key silhouettes from the collection? Any stand-out styles?

Indian couture is all about weddings, so the sherwanis and the lehengas and the sarees are obviously bound to be there. But there are little twists and turns happening here and now. We introduced a beautiful new silhouette with these sleeves. The first piece we made was for Sonam for the NMACC launch, hosted by the Ambani’s. That silhouette is going to return, is going to sort of debut on the ramp. So, that’s something new. Then there are a lot of other details one has to watch out for and newer silhouettes, but then at heart, everything remains true to the purpose that Indian couture is in for which is weddings.

What, according to you, are the key trends for the 2023 bride?

I have always believed that I love trends, they are the most amazing things because they keep the buzz of fashion alive. But the other reality is that they are also fads and they don’t last. Over a period of time, they fade away and when you do Couture, you can’t indulge in fads because Couture by virtue of its very nature is expensive and almost like investments. So, what we can do is make beautiful, timeless, modern classics with just a hint of trends which have crept in for that season, but nothing too radical. That always works and people appreciate, they can hold onto those pieces almost like heirlooms and we have seen it now that brides and grooms of ours maybe three decades back, their children are coming back to us now with their mother’s outfits which she wore for her wedding wanting to get them altered. So, I think that high is something else and that’s what we have also believed in.

All Images: Courtesy FDCI.