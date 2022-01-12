Omar Sartawi, a Jordanian food artist makes luxury handbag out of orange peels

People like Omar Sartawi are making progress in the realm of sustainable fashion every day. He is a Jordanian culinary artist and molecular gastronomist who makes handbags out of orange peels. He turned to Instagram to share shots of the luxury handbag as well as images of the product being created. Here’s everything you need to know.

Omar Sartawi has designed a luxury handbag using orange peels

In a method he calls “digital fabrication,” he uses fruit peels and a laser to create material that can be moulded to build luxury products. The entire procedure takes around two weeks to complete.

In a video, showing his manufacturing process, Sartawi is seen explaining, “One of the things I am currently working on is processing the leather of fruits and vegetables in new ways, to be used as environmentally friendly material, to turn it into luxury brands. We can create extravagant products with modern designs through available technologies. I am using it in fashion, accessories, high-end bags, and furniture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

Here are some shots of the luxury handbag and the product in its making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

Noof AlShekar, a Bahraini designer, collaborated in the design of the bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

Sartawi has previously used fruits and vegetables to build products. Among his previous projects was the creation of masks from eggplant peels. His enormous and well-received artwork, “In a Land of No Sheep: Metamorphosis of a Nomadic Tent,” was created from 400 large aubergines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

All images: Courtesy Instagram