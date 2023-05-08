How Costume Designer Shruti Kapoor brought to life the characters in Jubilee | Exclusive

Jubilee isn’t your average historical drama; it’s a captivating tale that delves into the human experience. It tells the story of India’s struggle for independence and the tumultuous time of the Partition, but it also goes beyond that and explores our innate desire to reach beyond our limitations while confronting the whims of fate. It’s no surprise that the exceptional plot and outstanding cast have earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike on Amazon Prime Video.

The talented actors bring their characters to life in a way that is truly remarkable but there’s more to the success of Jubilee than just the outstanding cast. Costume Designer Shruti Kapoor played a significant role in bringing the characters to life and giving us an insight into their personalities. In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, Kapoor talks about the magic of Jubilee and how she created the perfect costumes that helped to transport us back to that era.

What inspired you to design the costumes for Jubilee, and how did you approach the project?

I was very excited to be working on the show from the moment I read the pilot episode. Being a ’90s kid, growing up on good music from the ’50s and ’60s that my parents would listen to, the excitement level was doubled. Since day one, I was well aware that the show is nothing like any other work that I have done, and will require a lot of heart and hard work, and honestly, that’s how I approached the project. There was a lot of initial research and the key pointers were: India in the 1940s, fabrics manufactured in India and in the world back then, Maharani Gayatri Devi and her life, Indian stars of that era like Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Madhubala, Nargis and Guru Dutt. Alongside the Indian stars, a lot of research was done on Hollywood actors like Cary Grant, James Dean, Audrey Hepburn, and Rita Hayworth as well. Of course, I also watched films from the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema namely Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420 and more.

Can you share any interesting challenges you faced while creating the costumes for the show, and how did you overcome them?

One thought that demanded my constant attention was to make sure the clothes don’t overpower the characters, and that every look created should convince the viewers that it is of a particular era. Being a period drama, I knew the clothes had to look a certain way, but at the same time, I aimed to make sure my characters look real enough so that the audience can resonate with them. Another important point was to keep the right contrast of light and dark clothes during the shooting of the film because part of the series was going to be in black and white.

Were there any specific historical references or cultural elements that you incorporated into the costumes, and if so, how did you research and adapt them for the show?

The show is set in Mumbai (called Bombay at the time) in the 1940s and 1950s. Bombay back then had many Gujratis, Parsis, and Maharashtrians and had a fair amount of rich people living there. Hence during the party scenes, I tried to show people from different cultural backgrounds. Intense research went on the Koli tribe of Bombay, as an entire song is based on them celebrating their festival. Another important aspect that I kept in mind was how women had just started wearing Western clothes/pants and also sarees were way more popular back then. One important personality that I researched was Maharani Gayatri Devi, it’s from her that Sumitra Kumari’s costumes were inspired. We also had to be very particular about dressing our background as per the city we were showing. There were also more women wearing shararas than sarees in Lucknow in comparison to Bombay.

Can you talk about your creative process, from sketching designs to selecting fabrics and accessories, and how you brought your vision to life for Jubilee?

The creative process started with breaking down the characters’ graph into different phases of their lives and then going on to putting together references that worked for each phase. Once the initial lookbook was made, we focused on sketches, getting fabric swatches together and then, of course, the production of clothes. Once the clothes were made, there were multiple trials, and then the clothes were locked scene-wise with Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane) Sir.

For fabrics, I was sure that Roy and Sumitra ( already successful personalities ) needed to be in finer woven fabrics, that looked rich and had a shine. Roy’s suits were made in cotton suiting fabric while Sumitra’s sarees were in chiffons, georgette and organza with small embroidery details while the blouses were of jacquard, velvet and silk. Both of their colour palettes were kept confined to deeper jewel colours so they look more sophisticated.

Jay Khanna’s ( a man lost in the Partition, struggling to start over) shirts were made of organic cotton, poplin, cambric and muslin, and his trousers were made of lightweight drill and thick cotton fabric. We used these fabrics so that the ageing would show well. As time progresses, Jay Khanna’s wardrobe gets fancier with nice fabric suits and shirts. The progression of fabrics is quite relevant in Niloufer’s wardrobe as well, starting from basic tacky fabrics to more sophisticated laces and chiffons.

For Binod, we kept khadi and cotton initially and during his Madan Kumar phase, we used finer checkered suitings.

My overall aim throughout the series was to keep the characters as real and relatable as possible.

Did you have a favourite character to design costumes for in the show, and why?

I can’t be biased about this, because I enjoyed designing for all of the characters including the last man standing in the background but I would say that my team and I had a lot of fun designing for Jay Khanna and Niloufer Qureshi. The characters had so much happening in their life that we used costumes to show more layers.

How do you hope audiences will perceive and appreciate the costumes in Jubilee, and what message do you think the costumes convey about the show’s story and characters?

All through the Jubilee journey, I have only hoped that audiences love the show and the clothes, and notice the small details that have been put in. I am very glad that Jubilee is receiving all the love and appreciation from everyone. Lastly, I have always believed that clothes say more than what meets the eye. It’s the first visual medium to convey the character’s personality and background, there is so much one can show through clothes – rich or poor, humble or snobbish and even their cultural background and job profile. And this is something that clothes in Jubilee depict too.