Whether your kitchen experiments are borne out of a ravenous stomach or a radical idea, it’s important that you have wipe and style friendly apron styles at hand.
“I was 32 when I started cooking; up until then, I just ate.” – Julia Child
If the Meryl Streep and Amy Adams starrer movie Julie & Julia made you fall in love with cooking. Then you’re in for a treat as HBO Max has picked up speed on their drama series, Julia, based on the life of the world-renowned French chef. Perhaps it was the 2020 lockdown that inspired your culinary adventures because either way, one thing we’ve learnt from being in the kitchen is that an apron is one of the most essential items to own. After all, an apron not only protects you against the spills and splashes that often occur in the kitchen but also keeps your kitchen tools like a spatula, matches, and a smartphone handy.
Before you start binge-watching the show, it’s essential you get your chef’s apron out. Our selection of fun and fabulous kitchen aprons are perfect for daily use as well as when you want to put on your chef’s hat to entertain guests. Wipe and style friendly, these are the kitchen apron styles you need to shop now.
Apron’s so pretty that you would want to wear them everywhere, really! Payal Singhal’s beautiful prints come alive in contrasting combinations in these luxe aprons. The ivory and aqua hued canvas apron (Rs 7,500) comes with mittens and a pouch to store these precious pieces.
If you’re looking to dress up your culinary look, then a visit to Nappa Dori is in order. The Day Apron in pink (Rs 2,250) is made from handcrafted yarn-dyed khadi cotton, ideal for summer cooking. Crafted using handspun and handwoven material, this sustainable piece comes with a sturdy front to hold your kitchen essentials.
Let’s be honest, nothing beats the joy of flipping a pancake or frying in a Le Creuset pan. Match that vibe with this apron from Le Creuset (Rs 3,000) that is crafted in premium cotton to match your favourite cooking dish.
The full apron isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Many of us simply need a piece of cloth to wipe our hands and avoid spills. This green and peach style from Freedom Tree (Rs 880) available on Jaypore, with blooming foliage, provides just that but with an added advantage of a mini pocket to hold your spatula.
If you’re someone who loves to create unique dishes with fridge leftovers, then the Sapphire apron (Rs 699) from Fancy Pastels is for you. After all, it upcycles leftover fabric from their apparel production to create this frilly style in pure hand-blocked cotton.
If you’re looking to spice things up in your kitchen, then enrol in the company of your man in Okhai’s ‘Tikhat’ apron (Rs 1,500). Hand-embroidered with the word tikhat meaning chilli powder, the apron comes with an adjustable strap around the neck and back tie strings in a vibrant turquoise colour.
At Thabisa, you pick a print and commit to it. Whether it is sparrows, English roses or beetles, there are plenty of options to build an entire collection of kitchen linen, table accents, and travel accessories around it. Our pick is the acrylic-coated Ladybird apron (Rs 985) that is essentially designed for garden use so they don’t get stained and can be wiped clean. With sizes available from age 3, these cute aprons are great for parent-child cooking or gardening activities.
Fabindia mats, runners, and napkins are a regular appearance on the dining table of many Indian households. Adding to this space are the kitchen linen sets from the brand. This floral printed set in pink (Rs 1,990) consists of an apron, pot holder and gloves to ensure all your kitchen activities are perfectly matched.
The aprons at Nestasia come with adjustable straps at the back and neck area for a comfortable fit. They come in four indigo-and-white pattern variations (Rs 750) with a solid colour pocket in the front to store all your kitchen tools. Soft, easy to wash canvas fabric is the added bonus here.
If a rose coloured aesthetic is on the agenda, then the ombre-hued Blush Cotton Kitchen Apron (Rs 690) from Ellementry that can be paired with a matching napkin set from the brand is a great pick.
