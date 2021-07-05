Whether your kitchen experiments are borne out of a ravenous stomach or a radical idea, it’s important that you have wipe and style friendly apron styles at hand.

“I was 32 when I started cooking; up until then, I just ate.” – Julia Child

If the Meryl Streep and Amy Adams starrer movie Julie & Julia made you fall in love with cooking. Then you’re in for a treat as HBO Max has picked up speed on their drama series, Julia, based on the life of the world-renowned French chef. Perhaps it was the 2020 lockdown that inspired your culinary adventures because either way, one thing we’ve learnt from being in the kitchen is that an apron is one of the most essential items to own. After all, an apron not only protects you against the spills and splashes that often occur in the kitchen but also keeps your kitchen tools like a spatula, matches, and a smartphone handy.

Before you start binge-watching the show, it’s essential you get your chef’s apron out. Our selection of fun and fabulous kitchen aprons are perfect for daily use as well as when you want to put on your chef’s hat to entertain guests. Wipe and style friendly, these are the kitchen apron styles you need to shop now.