Julia Fox is here to school us on how to pull off all-black ensembles

Is there still anyone who hasn’t heard of the Uncut Gem star Julia Fox? From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox has dominated fashion conversations, especially her original and unapologetic beauty and unabashed black ensembles. Taking style cues from her one post at a time, we share some of her iconic all-black fashion moments.

Julia Fox’s memorable all-black ensembles

A fearless fashion moment

The actress made another striking fashion statement as she attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. She had all eyes on her as she sizzled in an edgy black dress that took the cutout trend to a whole new level. The model wore a floor-length black dress with a cross-body design that extended from her waist over her torso, leaving the upper left side of her body open except for a string bikini-style top.

An edgy vinyl trench coat and thigh-high boots

Julia Fox turned the sidewalk into a runway when she was seen strolling the streets of New York City in a striking all-black attire. She looked stunning in a clingy low-cut black mini dress, an edgy vinyl trench coat, and black thigh-high boots. Fox, who isn’t one for subtle looks, chose a pair of sparkling huge gold earrings to complement her daytime ensemble. She wore her favourite graphic black eyeshadow and eyeliner, as well as a pink lipstick on her pout.

All-black latex

Julia Fox made a statement during Milan Fashion Week 2022 with her all-black latex ensemble and dramatic eye makeup. She has undoubtedly carved a place for herself in the fashion industry. Julia Fox sat in the first row for Versace’s FW 2022-2023 show in Milan. She wore an iconic all-black latex outfit and her signature fierce eye makeup. Fox drew everyone’s attention with her plunging neckline and bodycon skirt, while we marvelled at her ability to pull off such dramatic eyes.

The ultimate revenge dress

Did Princess Diana realise she was inventing the cultural phenomenon known as “Revenge Dressing” when she wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress on the night of a TV broadcast about her estranged Prince husband? Julia opened the autumn/winter 2022 show for LaQuan Smith during New York Fashion Week wearing a stunning skin-baring black dress and pointed white shoes, only hours after revealing the end of her very public relationship. She donned a neon pink make-up look with a dramatic liner to draw attention to her icy-blue eyes and a sleek hairstyle to show off some striking earrings. Smith was the perfect candidate to provide Fox with a “revenge” dress.

The “I am Fashion” moment

Julia’s star power has skyrocketed as her winged eyeliner during the AW22 fashion season. She donned a zipped leather dress from the Italian house, with coned boobs, dramatic thigh-high boots with trompe l’oeil toes, and kitsch oversized golden accessories, to the show of sculptural fashion designer Schiaparelli.

Shine bright like a diamond

Fox honed her style, transforming the insouciant sparkle of her club kid days into an elevated, directional glam. The star wore Paco Rabanne crystals (always a signifier of the It-Girl) on a silk turtleneck bodysuit to the premiere of Uncut Gems.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images