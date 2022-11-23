The big bag theory with Kalki Koechlin as she list her handbag essentials

We caught up with fashion icon, Kalki Koechlin as she shares her guide to handbag shopping and fashion for moms. Here’s all about it.

The house of Titan debuts IRTH, a thoughtfully designed women’s handbag brand that blends utility, sensibility, and elegance. Kalki, as she journeys motherhood, teamed up with IRTH for its launch, talking about how the ‘Mom Bag’ needed an overhaul. Being dull and overpacked, she spoke to us about how IRTH is switching things up and making mom’s bags stylish again while still retaining their sense of utility. Over a sunset soiree in Juhu Mumbai, Kalki joins us for an exclusive LSA #FashionFiles interview, as she also gives us an insight into her personal preferences when bag shopping, her essentials, and more.

A guide to handbag shopping with Kalki Koechlin as she lists her must-haves:

What do you look for when handbag shopping?

Practicality is absolutely essential to me. I’d also like it to have multipurpose use. And finally, it should work during the day as well as the night.

Which are the three bags every woman should own?

First, the bag that can fit your entire house in it. This is the bag you can literally leave the country with if you need to. Second, a tiny and cute clutch bag that only fits your phone. Third, which is a combination of both – Practicality and elegance.

What’s the most useful and the most useless thing in your bag right now?

Hmmm, the most useful would probably be my mascara. The most useless thing, it has to be a mirror. I’ve always been carrying it but I never end up using it.

Tell us about your association with IRTH by Titan.

Well, this bag here is a special mom’s bag. And when I say a ‘mom’s bag’, it typically means it’s packed to the brim with baby care essentials. But when you look at this bag, you wouldn’t really think it’s carrying a bunch of diapers or stuffed toys, and I think that’s what makes it really cool.

What’s the one thing you love about the IRTH bag you’re wearing?

Honestly, the little slot it has down here. In terms of baby care, it keeps things easily accessible. You never know when you need an emergency diaper.

All images: Courtesy ITRH.