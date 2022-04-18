Learn a lesson or two in solid colour dressing by Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is bold, fierce, and unapologetic. True to her personality, she brings the same fierceness to her experimental wardrobe choices, making her our favourite trendsetter celebrity.

Currently, playing a host in the ALT Balaji show Lock Upp, Ranaut’s attitude and sass is dripping via her outfits. Of late, she has been slipping into some classy solids, choosing a different style from the usual pop coloured and neon summers.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s latest love for solids

Pushing the envelope, she donned a jet white strapless bodycon jumpsuit, which she teamed up with a wet hair look and minimalistic golden accessories. She even flaunted a gorgeous sequined gown with a deep neckline and shimmering eyes.

Glossy makeup, sassy sequins or chic solid-coloured outfits — the Thalaivi star serves oodles of OOTD inspiration. And we caught hold of a series of stunning pictures from Kangana Ranaut’s social media handle that you need to check out now.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@kanganaranaut; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@kanganaranaut