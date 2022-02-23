Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh’s stylist, Eka Lakhani on her trend forecast for 2022

Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani on her key picks for 2022 and styling Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

As the stylist to some of Bollywood’s most flamboyant dressers, Eka Lakhani knows how to make headlines for the right reasons. She’s leading fashion’s vanguard as she creates experimental yet astute looks for her clients, notably our February cover star Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Both celebrities are known not only for their experimental style but are knowledgeable patrons of fashion. From styling for their appearances to working on the costumes for various Dharma Production movies, Lakhani has her hands full. We talk to the celebrity stylist about what sets their style apart and how you can cop the same.

Tell us about your association with Karan Johar?

I’ve been working with Karan and Dharma Productions for 3-4 years now… I worked with him on Lust Stories first and now styling him for his events and ads and I’m also the costume designer alongside Manish (Malhotra) for his film Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

How would you describe his personal style? And what are the things you keep in mind while styling him for various public appearances?

If I had to describe his style in one word, it would be ‘fearless’. It’s tastefully flamboyant and luxurious and at the same time extremely comfortable. It’s him!

Karan (Johar) has a unique and very experimental style. What are the challenges of styling him?

The only challenge honestly is that he’s more updated than I am! So I have to keep up with every new season, new launches, new trends! It’s like a personal victory for me if I show him the new collection of a designer or a brand before he’s seen it already.

The top 3 brands he loves or 3 unknown brands that are a great option for men who wish to cop his style?

He loves his popular luxe – Gucci, Balenciaga, and Dolce & Gabanna. But also loves brands like Song For The Mute, Children Of The Discordance, Raf Simons and such.

How would you describe Ranbir Kapoor’s personal style? What are the takeaway lessons from his style?

I had the pleasure of working with Ranbir on Sanju and I feel he looks good in anything! I think Ranbir’s style is very effortless and easy when it comes to everyday dressing and very well-tailored and suave when it comes to more formal occasions. It’s fun to notice the small details, the watch, or the neck accessory he chooses on a particular day. I think a takeaway from his style would be to dress for the mood and keep it real to yourself.

What are the fun bits of working with Ranveer Singh and what are the challenges?

Working with Ranveer Singh is fun because there are no limitations… His style is almost inventional.. he has a very larger-than-life approach towards fashion that’s so refreshing. The challenges are that there’s nothing that he’s not tired of till now. So there’s a bit of a struggle to do something new each time. But I’m extremely happy with the looks that we achieved in the 83 Promotions.

What projects are you working on currently with Dharma Productions? Any interesting anecdotes or styling lessons from it.

Shershaah that I did with Dharma released and received a lot of love. I’ve just finished Jugg Jug Jeeyo and now working on Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani.

The three pillars of a menswear wardrobe in 2022?

The three pillars of menswear wardrobe, according to me are:

– 2022 will see a lot of reds.

– more oversized and voluminous fashion

– a lot of accessorising: big chains, statement rings, and the works

– flared trousers. The year started with me styling Ranveer Singh for 83 promotions in flared trousers and I feel the trend will continue.

How do you determine a client’s personal style?

You understand their everyday lifestyle, their work… what one wants to emote through his outfit what they want to project or the statement they want to make, what their comfort lies in, and what suits his or her body type.

Any vintage or unknown places you source from?

I make it a point to go to a lot of thrift stores when I’m traveling and I’ve come across many hidden treasures.

Which current trends are you partial towards?

Voluminous Silhouettes, co-ord sweats, wide-legged pants, oversized shirts.

All Images : Courtesy Eka Lakhani Instagram.