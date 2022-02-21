Karan Johar dazzles on Lifestyle Asia India’s February cover

After the inaugural cover with Deepika Padukone, we now have Karan Johar making a big splash on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover.

Over the past few years, ace filmmaker and one of the most powerful forces in showbiz, Karan Johar has turned into a fashion icon. His personal wardrobe is the talk of the town and his eye-catching looks on Instagram have been trendsetting. He’s taking risks and owning it. You may love it or just not get it, but you certainly can’t deny the impact he’s having. We wanted to raise a toast to his fashion metamorphosis and what better way to do it then doing a highly stylised photoshoot!

Along with his stylist Eka Lakhani, we dug deep into Karan’s personal wardrobe and used some of his most exclusive and gorgeous pieces. Photographed by The House Of Pixels, Karan Johar put his most fashionable foot forward wearing a limited-edition coat from Gucci’s Hacker collection. Hakim Aalim worked his magic on the cover star’s hair and JW Marriott, Juhu served as the best spot for this cover shoot.

Lifestyle Asia India’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Gangwani also sat down with Karan Johar for an exclusive interview. In a candid tête-à-tête, Karan revealed what led the change in his fashion sense, what his mother thinks of it, and his take on the “airport look” trend. He also spoke about how Hindi films and their actors have impacted his sartorial sensibilities.

Catch all the action for the Lifestyle Asia India x Karan Johar cover shoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Editor-in-Chief: Rahul Gangwani

Photographs: The House Of Pixels

Styling: Eka Lakhani

Hair: Aalim Hakim

Make-up: Paresh Kalgutkar

Location: JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai

PR agency: Hype PR

Managed by: Lenn, DCA

Cover design: Lolith TK