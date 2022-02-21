Home > Style > Fashion > Karan Johar dazzles on Lifestyle Asia India’s February cover
Style
21 Feb 2022 12:13 PM

Lifestyle Asia
Style
After the inaugural cover with Deepika Padukone, we now have Karan Johar making a big splash on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover.

Over the past few years, ace filmmaker and one of the most powerful forces in showbiz, Karan Johar has turned into a fashion icon. His personal wardrobe is the talk of the town and his eye-catching looks on Instagram have been trendsetting. He’s taking risks and owning it. You may love it or just not get it, but you certainly can’t deny the impact he’s having. We wanted to raise a toast to his fashion metamorphosis and what better way to do it then doing a highly stylised photoshoot!

Along with his stylist Eka Lakhani, we dug deep into Karan’s personal wardrobe and used some of his most exclusive and gorgeous pieces. Photographed by The House Of Pixels, Karan Johar put his most fashionable foot forward wearing a limited-edition coat from Gucci’s Hacker collection. Hakim Aalim worked his magic on the cover star’s hair and JW Marriott, Juhu served as the best spot for this cover shoot.

Lifestyle Asia India’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Gangwani also sat down with Karan Johar for an exclusive interview. In a candid tête-à-tête, Karan revealed what led the change in his fashion sense, what his mother thinks of it, and his take on the “airport look” trend. He also spoke about how Hindi films and their actors have impacted his sartorial sensibilities.

Catch all the action for the Lifestyle Asia India x Karan Johar cover shoot here:

Editor-in-Chief: Rahul Gangwani 
Photographs: The House Of Pixels 
Styling: Eka Lakhani
Hair: Aalim Hakim 
Make-up: Paresh Kalgutkar 
Location: JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai
PR agency: Hype PR
Managed by: Lenn, DCA 
Cover design: Lolith TK

Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
