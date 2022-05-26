Fifty and fabulous! B-town celebrates Karan Johar’s 50th birthday in style

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was nothing less than a visual feast. With glitter and glamour all around, the celebration was bigger than any event we have seen in B-town recently.

From the latest box-office bangers to red carpet fashion, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to keep us hooked. Speaking of which, our all-time favourite, Karan Johar turned 50 this year, and he decided to celebrate it with what looks like the biggest party of the year so far. He’s a celebrated filmmaker, a talk show host, a fashion icon, and now he’s made sure the world knows that Karan Johar hosts the biggest parties in town. The ace filmmaker continues his streak with the grand birthday celebration last night, in Mumbai that was more star-studded that the city skyline.

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was a lit affair!

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was nothing less than a glamorous soiree that glued us to social media for updates. The ace filmmaker invited the who’s who of B-town and celebrated his day in the company of some of his closest friends and colleagues. With the theme, “Classic Bling,” the party looked like a scene out of The Great Gatsby itself. The man himself was seen wearing a green Dolce & Gabbana blazer, setting the bar quite high for his guests to keep up with the glamour for the night.

Apart from KJo and his dapper look, the party was also overflowing with oomph and glitter as the guests arrived. The men wen for the sharp lines with classic tuxedos, while the women were more experimental in embellished gowns and flattering silhouettes. We also witnessed some bold takes on the theme with unconventional ensembles, some ethnic drapes and zany layers on the guests. So here’s giving you a closer look of what the stars wore as they stepped into the coolest, chicest and most fabulous birthday bash of the season. Take a look.

All the tea from Kjo’s bash

All images courtesy: Instagram