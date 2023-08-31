Why nostalgia plays such an important role in design for Karan Torani?

The richness of the Indian handlooms, the nostalgia of childhood and the archives of Bollywood, all of this combined is what stitches the core of the label Torani. From working with just four craftsmen to now opening two flagship stores in India, Karan Torani sure knows how to shape the world of couture one romantic print at a time.

While the world was learning to follow fads and adapt trends, designer Karan Torani was turning his childhood memories into an eponymous label. Born out of his sheer love for the Indian culture, Torani is a label that reads out the excerpts from not just Karan but every Indian’s childhood. Heroic folk tales and Indian mythology are commonplace for many children. Drawing from these fables is the core of Karan Torani’s whimsical label. Amidst the overwhelming bridal attires, Torani chooses a vintage mood board inspired by his Sindhi roots. From the colour palette, the textiles and the patterns, everything about Torani’s silhouettes serves as a souvenir of the Indian heritage.

The brand taps into the old-world charm with every collection and swiftly transports us into the scenic beauty of the 90s, courtesy of Karan Torani and his fondness for vintage aesthetics. Let’s just say if the simplicity and elegance of Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi or Rekhaji were infused with today’s modern aesthetic that’s what makes for an ideal Torani muse. With that said, since the brand is all about storytelling, here we have the storyteller himself, taking us through the journey, mythological connections and inspiration behind Torani.

Karan Torani on the inspiration behind his eponymous label Torani

What made you foray into the design space and choose to be a designer?

My mother hails from Bhopal. The city has evenings that are almost spooky-quiet, and never-ending long afternoons that are utterly lazy. Spending long school holidays over at my grandma’s made me a keen observer of how she spent her day. There was a certain ease to the way she led her life. She had a certain radiating glow that stood out amongst all, almost lighting up the room as she entered. How she tied her hair up, the way she spoke in Sindhi with the finest dialect and would make fresh pan at home after dinner. Almost everything about her had me fascinated. My clothes are a part of that hazy memory while I was growing up. About finding my grandma, about finding her love for Chanderi, and about finding myself through her. I learnt about personal style and character building through her… That was my version of fashion. It still is.

Your collections often narrate tales of Indian mythology, what drives you towards the same?

Growing up in an average Delhi family, learning the heroic tales of Hindu gods and goddesses from your elders was a usual routine. Whether it was my grandma putting me to sleep with tales of Krishna’s mischief or watching Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on television. The fables of Indian mythology and its legendary characters had a deep resonance with me. One such divine tale was about Airavata. The seven-trunked white elephant flies in the skies and showers rain with Lord Indra. The Devtas and Danavs got together to churn the ocean for ‘amrut’. Using the serpent Vasuki as a rope and Mount Mandrachal as the churning rod, they churned out 14 precious items from the ocean, each of which is claimed by either the Devtas or the Danavs. Airavat was claimed by Indra. It was one of those many characters that found a lasting impression on my mind and somehow became a symbol of nostalgia and our logo for Torani.

So tell us how much of your travel in India has inspired your collections and how?

Before starting our label in July 2018, I was an earnest learner stalking global ramp shows each night and saving money to travel in local craft sectors in Madhubani, Chanderi & Bhuj. Not many know that I have mapped over 20 states of our country during and after my graduation in design – studying and documenting cultures. It is what gave me the wealth of languages, crafts and stories that come together to draw the canvas of Torani. I carry those learnings with me. Today, when I work between my studio and store, I behave like a kid at a candy factory. Always excited, always wanting more, always demanding and almost always spoilt for choice. But somehow, I can never get enough of the process of design evolution through travel and collectables. It fascinates and intoxicates me both. Places define identity. It brings experiences. Hence when you travel anywhere, you carry back the residue and elements of that place with you anywhere you go next.

What are the signature silhouettes, patterns or elements that remain constant in all your collections and why?

I have often found myself in the dichotomy of being a custodian of everyday humble luxury versus an obsessive extravagant dreamer. The blend of the two is what makes a Torani muse for me. Think Frida Kahlo meeting Waheeda Rahman or Amrita Shergil meeting Audrey Hepburn. The idea of a quaint personality meeting an untamed wanderer excites and motivates me both. It is possibly who I am as well. My designs are the perfect marriage of the two. A pendulum between a quaint palette of colour, florals, embroideries and textured fabrics, which settles into a canvas of balance, space and timelessness. Chintz or Cheent is a Torani classic – you’d see it placed as a recurring element in all of Torani’s collections. I grew up seeing many variations of this fabric with an assorted mix of fauna motifs worn by grandma -and wanted to create my own signature versions of the same in embroidery and print.

What would you say the strength of Torani lies in?

Vulnerability. Fashion lacks emotions today. We overlook cultural appropriation, stories and even honouring our own inspiration. My designs aim to serve a meaning. Something you remember fondly and hold close to your heart. Its purpose is not just to sustain nature, but human stories, feelings and craft – all within one umbrella.

What is the story behind the name of the label?

My forefathers hailed from Sindh (currently in Pakistan), which was earlier a part of a larger Hindustan. The region was named after the river Sindhu (Indus) which passes through the land defining its borders and also supporting the seafaring traditions amongst the local people. Located on the borders of Kutch, Gujarat – the culture and clothing of Sindhis had an organic bend towards nomads and tribals whom they met and connected during their trade and ventures into the sea. With real evidence of the excavations sites in Sindh dating back to 3000 BC, there is documented proof of Gandharvas collected by the Sindhis that shaped the culture of music & dance across borders for the community.

“Torani” is a romantic ode to the vibrant fairs in Sindh that brings forth people of different communities, travellers, nomads & gipsies exchanging culture & music and clothing under the rosy shadows of a unified land. A world where every cell vibrates, where you sing from the heart and the light shines from within. While the word “Torani” is my surname, it is also an ode to my identity as a Sindhi and my cultural roots.

Inclusivity and neutrality are two terms quite popular in fashion of late. So, tell us how far you think the Indian fashion scene has come in terms of two aspects.

Fashion is a reflection of society and relevance. So these words are directly proportional to their acceptance in Indian society today. Has our society truly evolved to become inclusive and accepting of neutrality vis-a-vis gender in fashion? The answer is no! We are a work in progress. And so is the Indian fashion industry. There have been cases of tokenism and some sincere efforts. But there is a very clear shift in mindset which is a welcome change.

What is Karan Torani’s personal style aesthetic?

There is a humble richness in my personal aesthetic, I like to see clothes speak the language of quiet luxury. It somehow defines my expression of timeless elegance. It’s glamorous yet stays away from an overtly opulent statement.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Torani.