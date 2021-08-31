Karma and drama at the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Sartoria Show in Venice

All ‘hail’ the gods of Italian fashion as Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana ushered in a mammoth moment with the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Sartoria Show held at St Mark’s Square in Venice.

One of the most star-studded and glamourous events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In attendance were over 400 guests, the who’s who of the fashion world, including Jennifer Lopez. But what’s got the internet buzzing is the unprecedented hailstorm that is considered as divine justice for the founder’s racist and often politically incorrect statements. Before we pelt you with the internet’s reaction to the show, let’s talk about what made the Dolce&Gabanna Alta Sartoria Show such a shitstorm.

The location

The past two years have been all about digital runways and the news of the Dolce&Gabanna Alta Sartoria Show created abuzz beyond imagination. Especially since in attendance were about 450 of the crème de la crème of the glamour world that was held at the St Marks Square in Venice, an iconic location in itself.

The guests

Guest like included the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lopez, Sean Combs, Doja Cat, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Monica Bellucci, Christian Bale, and Kitty Spencer, all dressed in the brand’s ornate capes and prints. Stealing the show was JLo, who turned up in a bejewelled corset, boutique print pants and a billowing cape. A stunning look with the minor goof-up where she forgot to remove the price tag, a faux pas that the internet is having a field day with.

The updates

Three-day festivities ranged from the launch of their home line, a men’s bespoke line, and the news of the brand’s foray into NFT’s. Titled, Collezione Genesi, the nine-piece collection was produced in collaboration with the digital marketplace UNaXD, catching up with other luxury brands who have been branching out with cryptocurrency and NFTs.

The drama

Kickstarting the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Sartoria Show was Jennifer Hudson performing ‘Nessum Dorma’ from Turandot. The iconic Italian locations apart, guests got a taste of the floating city as models were dropped off on the runway by traditional gondolas. A massive production, the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Sartoria Show had over 100 different looks done in a signature D&G manner with baroque elements like brocade, velvet, crystal, hand embroideries, and even feathers. Throw in acrobats and dancing models, and you had a show that’s going to be remembered for years to come.

The hailstorm

Towards the end of the show, there was a sizeable and unexpected hailstorm with pelts raining down from the sky resulting in panicking guests looking for umbrellas and plotting their escape. Meanwhile, the models stayed in place and finished the show as Domenico Dolce covered his head as he walked the runway to close the show. One can catch the hailstorm on the brand’s Instagram and YouTube live stream.

The internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Besides Jennifer Lopez’s price tag peek-a-boo, the internet is having a field day with pictures and videos of the unexpected hailstorm at the show and associating it with divine justice or simply karma for all the racist, orthodox, and controversial statements the designers have made in the past. Mirroring this emotion is the comment section on Diet Prada’s post about this mishap. Whatever your affinities might be, our fashion forecast predicts that the memes will keep pouring in today.