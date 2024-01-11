Crowning glory: Discovering Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits

In the ever-watchful gaze of global fashion enthusiasts, few captivate as effortlessly as the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Whenever she steps into the limelight, whether toting a wallet-friendly clutch or shimmering in a Hollywood-worthy Jenny Packham gown, the world collectively sighs in admiration at her impeccable style. Yet, amid the delicate dance between high-end sophistication and high-street chic, there exists a dedicated section for Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits — a collection reserved for her most sophisticated royal engagements.

From the early days when Kate first graced the British press alongside Prince William, her wardrobe has been a subject of unwavering fascination. The allure of her iconic bouncy blowout to her carefully curated clothes — from her famous lace wedding dress to her premiere night outfit for Top Gun: Maverick — Kate’s sartorial choices have consistently sparked conversations.

Embodying a preference for classic, simple, and professional attire, Kate seems to gravitate toward timeless styles. However, behind the veneer of understated elegance lies a penchant for donning some of the fashion world’s most coveted and, inevitably, priciest designer items. With a nod to stalwarts like Alexander McQueen, Monica Vinader, Jenny Packham, and Jimmy Choo, the Duchess of Cambridge seamlessly marries sophistication with luxury, reminding us that true style knows no budgetary bounds.

While the King is known to cover the costs of Kate’s wardrobes for ‘work-related’ engagements through the official household budget, the mysteries surrounding the princess’ shopping habits linger. Whether Kate consistently pays full price for these couture creations or enjoys the occasional imperial discount remains a topic of intrigue for fashion-savvy royal enthusiasts. Although, most of her everyday looks fall in the range of £500 (INR 52,953.10) to £1,000 (INR 1,05,900.90), there are several ensembles that steal the limelight with their designer tags. As we decode Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits, the tales of elegance and expenditure intersect with those of royalty and haute couture.

Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits

1. Her wedding dress

On April 29, 2011, Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William was a moment of regal splendour, with the focal point being her exquisite Alexander McQueen wedding dress. Designed by Sarah Burton, the then-creative director of the renowned fashion house, the gown was a masterpiece that seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, encapsulating the essence of a 21st-century princess.

The dress, adorned with intricate lace detailing, served as a testament to the impeccable craftsmanship of Alexander McQueen. The bodice featured hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly lace, reflecting a level of artistry exuding the couture excellence of the brand. Each delicate lace appliqué whispered of the rich history and traditions embedded in the fabric, creating a gown steeped in regal significance. The bride’s train, appliquéd using Ireland’s 19th century Carrickmacross lace-making technique, stretched almost nine feet in length.

The silhouette, boasting a narrow waist and a flowing skirt, echoed the grace of iconic royal gowns, notably reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s timeless wedding attire. Kate’s veil, crafted from layers of soft, ivory silk tulle, was secured by a Cartier ‘Halo’ tiara, graciously lent by Queen Elizabeth II.

As Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfit, this Alexander McQueen wedding dress holds a special place in history. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, estimates suggest a price tag in the range of £250,000 (INR 2,64,75,400.00) to £300,000 (INR 3,17,70,480.00), adding a touch of luxury to the narrative of this unforgettable union.

2. Wearing a Phillipa Lepley gown

ICYMI: Kate Middleton had her own Cinderella moment in a blue satin gown. pic.twitter.com/rYNTQU0Peg — E! News (@enews) March 28, 2022

In the grand finale of their Caribbean sojourn in March 2022, Kate, alongside Prince William, orchestrated sartorial history with their coordinated outfits. Kate, a vision in a floor-length blue silk gown crafted by British designer Phillipa Lepley, stole the limelight with its Cinderella-esque silhouette. The £6,500 gown (INR 6,88,258.35), with its plunging neckline, crossover bodice, bow-adorned thick straps, and gracefully pleated skirt, spoke volumes of her minimalist-chic style. Prince William, ever the consort, harmonised with a midnight blue velvet suit.

Every detail of Kate’s ensemble reflected a meticulous coordination. Her USD 17,000 (INR 14,10,311.50) mother-of-pearl jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels, matched with a satin clutch from Lulu Guinness, provided a sublime canvas for her engagement ring—a poignant heirloom worn by the late Princess Diana. Kate stuck to her signature sleek hairstyle, a middle part with hair tucked behind her ears. Stepping into Swarovski-covered pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Kate wove a modern Cinderella tale, gracefully executing her royal duties and earning accolades for her meaningful interactions with the citizens of the once United Kingdom–controlled territory.

3. At the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Forget Maverick and Goose — the Duchess of Cambridge had the ultimate wingman at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in the form of her Roland Mouret gown. The royal stole the show at the UK premiere of the blockbuster sequel, trading in her girl-next-door wardrobe of jeans, Barbour jackets, and flat Penelope Chilvers boots for a svelte off-the-shoulder piece. Like any seasoned royal, Kate understood the assignment and paired the look with Prada pumps, an Alexander McQueen clutch, and earrings by Robinson Pelham. While the jewellery totalled a whopping £10,560 (INR 11,18,426.50), it’s the £2,700 (INR 2,85,961.32) monochrome number that saw a massive surge in online searches. Befittingly, the Duke of Cambridge wore a classic black tuxedo to match his leading lady.

5. At her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding

Selecting the perfect outfit for your sister’s wedding can be challenging, especially when you’re the future queen of England and the event is one of the most anticipated of the year. In 2011, amidst the fervour surrounding Kate Middleton’s royal wedding dress, the Duchess of Cambridge expertly navigated the fashion landscape for her sister Pippa’s big day. Wearing a bespoke blush-pink Alexander McQueen dress by Sarah Burton, the same designer behind her iconic wedding gown, Kate struck the ideal balance between casual chic and subtle elegance, avoiding any unintentional upstaging of her sister on her significant day.

The midi-length dress showcased some of Kate’s signature elements, including a gentle peplum and figure-flattering draped pleat work, creating a timeless look. Coordinated with the dusty rose hue that matched Princess Charlotte’s waist ribbon, the outfit demonstrated Kate’s meticulous attention to detail. With a matching fascinator by milliner Jane Taylor and morganite earrings by Kiki McDonough, Kate’s ensemble radiated understated sophistication. The price of this meticulously crafted outfit, a testament to Kate’s enduring style, is estimated to be in the range of £10,000 (INR 10,59,118.72) to £15,000 (INR 15,88,678.09).

6. In Paris

On her final day in Paris back in 2017, Kate Middleton embraced French elegance by donning a chic ensemble from the luxury fashion house Chanel. Accompanied by Prince William on a picturesque sightseeing tour that included iconic landmarks like the Hôtel des Invalides and the Musée d’Orsay, Kate showcased a departure from her traditional English off-duty Duchess style in favour of a sophisticated Parisian look.

The multicoloured tweed fit-and-flare dress, while embodying the essence of French design, maintained a silhouette reminiscent of Kate’s favoured day dresses. Though textured, the fabric echoed her penchant for classic elegance. Accentuating her outfit with a leather belt adorned with the house’s trademark interlocking C’s, Kate completed the look with a burgundy Chanel micro-lady bag.

In the accessories department, Kate kept it minimal yet impactful. She slipped into Cartier’s Trinity collection earrings and necklace, coupled with a Ballon Bleu watch, providing a perfect counterbalance to her iconic Garrard sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The estimated cost of this Parisian-inspired ensemble is indicative of Kate’s ability to effortlessly blend high fashion with timeless sophistication, ranging between £5,000 (INR 5,29,559.36) and £8,000 (INR 8,47,301.62).

7. In Belize

In March 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commenced their Caribbean tour, representing Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee year. Kate made a memorable entrance in Belize, stepping off the plane adorned in a stunning blue lace Jenny Packham skirt suit, estimated at £4,000 (INR 4,23,633.45). The jacket’s peplum silhouette highlighted her slender waist, paired perfectly with a form-fitting pencil skirt. Kate’s choice of Emmy London Rebecca heels, priced at £415 (INR 43,956.63), and an exquisite Anya Hindmarch clutch completed the ensemble. Her overall look, complemented by simple yet elegant jewellery, symbolised the effortless grace she consistently brings to royal appearances and catapulted the look to become one of Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits of the year.

8. At the South African State Banquet

The Princess of Wales exuded timeless elegance at Buckingham Palace during a State Banquet hosted by King Charles III in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the UK. Her choice for the evening was a white caped gown by Jenny Packham, priced at £4,300 (INR 4,55,454.28), adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline. The dress, a demure yet high-fashion masterpiece, perfectly complemented the regal ambiance of the event.

Adorning her head was the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a cherished piece with profound historical significance, commissioned for Queen Mary in 1913. Crafted from diamonds and 19 hanging pearls set in silver and gold, the tiara holds a special place in royal heritage. Adding a sentimental touch, Middleton wore a pearl bracelet that once belonged to the late Queen.

Embellishing her gilded ensemble were two badges. The Royal Victorian Order badge, a white enamel Maltese cross with a Tudor crown, symbolised her services to the sovereign. The yellow Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, bestowed on female members of the British monarchy, further accentuated her royal regalia. This appearance at the state dinner stands as one of Kate Middleton’s most glamorous royal moments in recent years, showcasing her ability to seamlessly blend tradition, fashion, and homage to her predecessors.

Which of Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits did you love the most?

Hero image: Courtesy Ben Stanstall/Getty Images; Featured image: Courtesy Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Kate Middleton’s last name now?

The future queen stopped using the surname “Middleton” back in 2011 when she became the Duchess of Cambridge. Her official title now is Catherine, Princess of Wales.

– Is Kate Middleton a commoner?

Princess Kate was a commoner before ascending the ranks of the royal family to become future queen consort of England. The Duchess of Cambridge met Prince William in college, and they got married in 2011 after dating for almost a decade.

– How rich are the Middletons?

Kate Middleton’s net worth is an estimated USD 10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.