Janhvi Kapoor on her collaboration with KAZO, her wardrobe staples and more

Janhvi Kapoor is known for being one of the many GenZ stars with a gaze-worthy sense of style in Bollywood and adding to that style quotient is her recent role as the brand ambassador for KAZO.

Bollywood and fashion statements go hand in hand and facilitating this companionship are the statement fits of Bollywood divas. Not just that, several A-listers of Bollywood team up with chic fashion brands to drop some eye-catching collections for our racks. Speaking of collaborations, the one that’s currently spicing things up in the domain of fashion is the ‘KAZO x Janhvi Kapoor’ team-up! Known for being a common element in almost every woman’s closet, KAZO is here with yet another stunning collection in collaboration with the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor. Kapoor’s impeccable style streak and KAZO’s urge to make fashion fun and trendy are what make this collaboration one of a kind. With that said, as Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the brand ambassador for KAZO, we decided to have a candid conversation with her about the same.

KAZO ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador

Since you are now the brand ambassador for KAZO, tell us how you resonate with the brand.

Being the brand ambassador for one of India’s finest western wear brands is an absolute thrill! You know, KAZO’s motto –” Life is for living, fashion should be fun, and every day’s a party”– resonates with me on a whole other level. It’s like they’ve captured the essence of living life to the fullest and celebrating style in every moment. And here’s the magic, KAZO focuses on meticulously crafting each piece to make every woman feel that perfect blend of confidence and comfort. That’s something I absolutely adore about the brand. It’s like they’re crafting fashion stories that align perfectly with how I feel – empowered, comfortable, and ready to rock any occasion. It’s a match made in fashion heaven, really.

What is Janhvi Kapoor’s personal style like and how does KAZO fit into that?

Talking about my personal style, I’m all about that bling – I mean, who can resist some sparkling sequins and eye-catching metallics? But hey, I’m not afraid to switch it up with a burst of florals and classics every now and then. The magic with KAZO is that my style syncs perfectly with the brand. Rocking KAZO outfits not only boosts my confidence and comfort but also takes my style game up a notch. It’s like a seamless blend of who I am and what the brand represents. So yeah, you can say I’m loving every bit of this stylish journey with KAZO!

What are some of your wardrobe staples?

When it comes to my go-to pieces, I’ve got a handful of wardrobe staples such as mini dresses, co-ord sets, long floral dresses, chic t-shirts and tops, and denim.

What are a few of your favourite picks from the latest collection?

Oh, you’re in for a treat! Talking about favourites from KAZO’s latest collection gets me all excited. I just love their sequin dresses and co-ord sets. They’re like instant glam with zero effort. KAZO’s flowy printed and lurex dresses are also my favourites as they bring the right amount of glitz and glamour to your wardrobe.

One fashion trend that you’re currently in love with right now?

Currently, I’m totally and unabashedly in love with the pink craze that’s sweeping the fashion scene! From subtle blush to bold fuchsia, there’s a shade of pink for every mood and occasion.

Lastly, tell us 5 icons, dead or alive, whose style inspires you the most.

Firstly, when it comes to icons who’ve left their fashion footprint on my heart, my mom (Sridevi) tops the list. Secondly, I absolutely adore Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, they’ve each carved their own fashion legacy and make an effortless statement every time they step out.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy KAZO.