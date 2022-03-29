All the best couples and looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

The 2022 Oscars ceremony was a grand and glamorous affair as noted celebrities of Hollywood and global cinema poured in at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Once the carpets were rolled it was time to turn heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that became the next venue for celebrities to ace the fashion game.

Held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on 27 March, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the perfect excuse to rub off the pandemic blues and watch the winners, nominees and presenters head for another round of fashion extravaganza.

A combination of over-the-top and dazzling outfits seemed to be the dominating trend. From Dakota Johnson’s feathered gown to Kim Kardashian rocking an all-blue Balenciaga look, the afterparty had all the elements for an exquisite closure to the grandest Award night.

The party was hosted by Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones in a room designed by Basil Walter and Brenda Bello.

Here are some of the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Halsey in Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Joe Manganiello in ZEGNA and Sofia Vergara Mark Zunino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Liv Lo and Henry Golding in Tom Ford

Lucien Laviscount

Mindy Kailing in Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Regé-Jean Page

Dan Levy

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Rita Ora in Miss Sohee

Donald Glover

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Adwoa Aboah in Christopher Esber

Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent and Hunter Schafer in Rick Owens

Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Privé

Vanessa Hudgens

Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford and Lori Harvey in Tony Ward

LaKeith Stanfield

Daisy Edgar Jones

Suki Waterhouse

Serena Williams in Versace

Sebastian Stan

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera

Paris Jackson

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Patrick T. FALLON / AFP