All the best couples and looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

29 Mar 2022 11:14 AM

Trinetra Paul
The 2022 Oscars ceremony was a grand and glamorous affair as noted celebrities of Hollywood and global cinema poured in at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Once the carpets were rolled it was time to turn heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that became the next venue for celebrities to ace the fashion game.

Held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on 27 March, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the perfect excuse to rub off the pandemic blues and watch the winners, nominees and presenters head for another round of fashion extravaganza.

A combination of over-the-top and dazzling outfits seemed to be the dominating trend. From Dakota Johnson’s feathered gown to Kim Kardashian rocking an all-blue Balenciaga look, the afterparty had all the elements for an exquisite closure to the grandest Award night.

The party was hosted by Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones in a room designed by Basil Walter and Brenda Bello.

Here are some of the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota Johnson at Vanity Fair Oscar party 2022
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Halsey in Dolce & Gabbana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Joe Manganiello in ZEGNA and Sofia Vergara Mark Zunino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga

'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party: Kendall Jenner
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian at 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party 2022
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Liv Lo and Henry Golding in Tom Ford

Liv Lo and Henry Golding-min at 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party 2022
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount attends 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy John Shearer/Getty Images

Mindy Kailing in Dolce & Gabbana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Sydney Sweeney attends 2022'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page at 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber attends 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Rita Ora in Miss Sohee

Rita Ora attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Donald Glover

Donald Glover arrives at 'Vanity Fair' Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the Oscars
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Adwoa Aboah in Christopher Esber

Adwoa Aboah attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022
Image: Courtesy John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent and Hunter Schafer in Rick Owens

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Privé

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Emily Ratajkowski
Image: Courtesy Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Venessa Hudgins at Vanity Fair Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images Entertainment/ Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford and Lori Harvey in Tony Ward

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey at Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 party
Image: Courtesy Dimitrios Kambouris /WireImage/ Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: LaKeith Stanfield
Image: Courtesy Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar Jones

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Daisy Edgar Jones
Image: Courtesy Daniele Venturelli / WireImage/ Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Suki Waterhouse
Image: Courtesy Daniele Venturelli /Contributor/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Serena Williams in Versace

Serena Williams at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Image: Courtesy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera

Kate Hudson attends Vanity Fair Oscar party
Image: Courtesy Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson attends 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Image: Courtesy John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Dakota Johnson Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Rita Ora oscars 2022 Vanity fair Oscar party
Trinetra Paul
An ardent foodie, Trinetra seeks every opportunity of travelling and writing. Storytelling and slam poetry are her go-to jam. Her lazying around ideas includes binge watching and whipping up some snacks or searching the next place to visit.
