Kickstarting India Couture Week with Falguni Shane Peacock and their showstopper Kiara Advani

Designer duo, Falguni Shane Peacock set the stage for FDCI x India Couture Week 2023 with their collection ‘Renaissance Reverie’, a tribute to the artistry of colours and an invitation to experience the Renaissance period through a kaleidoscope of these colours. With Kiara Advani walking for them as the showstopper and a stunning array of models in exquisitely crafted clothes paired with baubles from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery.

It’s the world of curios that the husband-wife duo explore for their latest couture collection, ‘Renaissance Reverie’ that kickstarts the fashion frenzy at FDCI x India Couture Week 2023. Fueled by the transformative power of travel they explore the beautiful paraphernalia found in museums, art galleries, vintage stores, flea markets and antique shops to create a timeless aesthetic. It’s the use of elements of the past to create contemporary silhouettes and styles that make the Falguni Shane Peacock collection a standout one. “The collection draws inspiration from the captivating Renaissance period and pays homage to the rich artistic heritage of the era while seamlessly blending it with the intricate rich Indian culture, techniques and craftsmanship,” share the designers. It’s a fusion of the two cultures explored via colour, texture and embroideries. Even if the essence and designs are inspired by the Renaissance era, the star of the collection remains Indian craftsmanship. The colour palette is also very English – strawberry yoghurt, Acapulco sand, Portland grey and sand shell beige with accents of sugar coral, primrose yellow and purple ash. A painterly palette that set this Falguni Shane Peacock collection apart.

Falguni Shane Peacock on their collection for FDCI x India Couture Week 2023:

What is about ‘Renaissance Reverie’ that sets it apart from your previous collections?

FSP: This year’s collection ‘Renaissance Reverie’ showcases an even more opulent and grander selection of silhouettes, drawing inspiration from the awe-inspiring art and architecture of the Renaissance period. Each ensemble exudes the same kind of majestic grandeur that characterised that remarkable era. Notably, the colour palette takes a bold departure from our signature brand colours, embracing a range of sophisticated and striking hues. However, when it comes to crafts and techniques, we’ve maintained the traditional approach, paying homage to the richness of Indian craftsmanship.

‘Each garment in the collection tells a story of cultural exchange and pays tribute to the invaluable lessons we can learn from the past’ Can you please expand on this with examples and details?

FSP: Each garment in our collection is a narrative of cultural exchange, paying homage to the invaluable lessons that history has to offer. One example of this cultural exchange can be seen in our use of intricate embroidery techniques. We celebrate the artistry of Indian craftsmanship by incorporating hand-embroidered pieces using silk threadwork and metal threadwork. These techniques have been passed down through generations, representing the rich heritage of Indian culture. At the same time, we embrace modernity by incorporating chrome appliqué, a technique that adds a contemporary touch to our designs. Moreover, the motifs adorning our garments are heavily inspired by the Renaissance era. The Renaissance was a period of immense cultural and artistic growth, and we pay tribute to this remarkable time in history by infusing our designs with motifs that are inspired by the grandeur and opulence of that era. These motifs serve as a bridge between the past and the present, embodying the spirit of cultural exchange. By weaving together these diverse elements, our collection tells a compelling story of the interplay between tradition and modernity, past and present, and diverse cultures of the Indian and Renaissance periods.

Do you have a favourite Bollywood celebrity you love dressing up?

FSP: We’ve enjoyed dressing up numerous Bollywood actors and actresses throughout our 18-year career. The process of understanding their personas, and styles, and then designing something truly unique and one-of-a-kind is great. Among the many remarkable names we’ve had the privilege to dress, the one that stands out is – Priyanka Chopra Jonas. From the very beginning of our journey to this day, Priyanka has been a cherished muse. Working with her is a great experience, as she brings her distinct vision and valuable inputs to the creative process. Her keen attention to detail and impeccable eye for the finer aspects never fail to amaze us

All Images: Courtesy FDCI/IG.