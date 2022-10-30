Kidcore Aesthetic: The trend that’s taking Gen Z back to childhood

Whether it’s a TikTok fashion trend or a certain Instagram style, internet aesthetics are always changing. For today’s session of trending aesthetics, we’re looking at Kidcore Aesthetic, the unapologetically fun and diverse style that encourages us all to embrace our inner child and, with it, a more-is-more ethos to our wardrobes. So put on your most oversized clothing and settle down to learn about the Kidcore fad.

This trend is all about Carefree, Fun and Comfort

Matt Star, media artist who created a collection of apparel ‘inspired by baby clothes,’ coined the term Kidcore. The designs began with a laidback and ‘playful’ aesthetic that other brands do not often provide. The style gained traction in 2020 as a result of viral TikTok and Instagram users sporting the look.

What is the Kidcore aesthetic trend?

You’ve probably heard of Cottagecore and Clowncore, and there’s a new trend in town that you’ve probably already adopted, whether you’ve heard of it or not.

Kidcore embodies its name – it’s childish, playful, and embraces colours and prints. Kidcore is a rainbow-fueled trend that is typically toy-inspired and encourages us to immerse ourselves in a wash of more-is-more clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

In the post-pandemic era, Kidcore has evolved, appearing on runways and in street style outfits. You’ve probably seen it on Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, as well as Harry Styles on occasion. Think crocs, beaded necklaces, and patchwork knits when you think of Kidcore.

With a plethora of trends thrown in our faces every week – Balletcore, Twee Aesthetic, and Feral Girls, to mention a few that emerged in the first half of 2022 – each fad has began to intermingle with one another, although briefly. For Kidcore, we notice an overlap with 90s style, the Y2K resurgence that continues to pervade collections and trends, and a recent tribute to 80s style. The major distinction between Kidcore and the aforementioned is that it represents unfettered joy and comfort, taps into childhood reminiscence, and is distinguished by playful, unrestrained pattern clashing.

What brands are embracing Kidcore Aesthetic?

Particularly popular with independent brands and Depop and Poshmark sellers, the aesthetic has become more prominent with high fashion across the last few years in both overt and subtle peppering. With its iterations of kitsch items that are staples in the life of a child: cupcakes, popcorn, piece of cake, and more, Judith Leiber is a noteworthy celebrator of conventional Kidcore aesthetics. Moschino also included a few Kidcore aesthetic items, such as McDonald’s chips, lunchboxes, Spongebob, the Flinstones, and more.

Recently, for his last Off-White runway at Paris Fashion Week, the late Virgil Abloh incorporated whimsical voluminous tulle skirts and bright graphic designs into his haute couture collection. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino Fall ’22 ready-to-wear runway embraced a monotone palette of hot pink in order to more boldly experiment with texture, providing a sensory feast.

Moreover, typically neutral-hued labels like Gabriela Hearst have delved in Kidcore designs, including the loose-fitting tie dye and crochet pieces seen at her Spring 21 RTW show. Comme des Garçons has also included Mickey Mouse in its collections, while Gucci’s Disney collaborations are definitely Kidcore.

What are the staples of the Kidcore trend?

With the principles and underpinning motifs of Kidcore mastered, we concentrate our emphasis to the trend’s all-important staple looks. If Y2K is all about slinky, barely-there silhouettes, Kidcore is all about innocence and cheekiness. Oversized ensembles reminiscent of childhood dress-ups in your parents’ clothes, hand-me-downs that are too big for you, and practical apparel to wreak havoc on the playground. These are the overall looks associated with the Kidcore trend.

Through the perspective of a child, you want to look ‘cool.’ Pink, considered a neutral hue, rekindles a sensation of delight that wearing your favourite outfit or accessory offered you in your childhood. For m any of us, our go-to item was a pair of sequinned, flowered ballerina flats, which we cried uncontrollably when a hole tore in the soul and they were thrown away. Cartoon graphic shirts, mismatched patterns, tie dye jeans, and vibrant knitwear are the fundamentals of the trend, coupled with beaded jewellery and micro bags.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/judithleiberny; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/harrystyles