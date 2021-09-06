Indian alternatives to Kristen Stewart’s Chanel kurta-pyjama at Venice Film Festival

The recent sighting of Hollywood star Kristen Stewart at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in a Chanel kurta-pyjama silhouette had us thinking of chic Indian wear alternatives we can indulge in.

Sari like drapes, dhoti skirts and now, tunic co-ords or, as we Indians like to call it, kurta-pyjama sets, Indian wear silhouettes often serve as inspiration for international couture looks. A few months back, we saw a Gucci tunic go viral after Indian Twitterati realised its similarity to floral kurtas available at street markets.

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — s (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

This sartorial exchange isn’t new, to say the least. From Alexander McQueen, Marchesa, Hermès to Jean Paul Gaultier, there’s nary an international fashion designer/house that hasn’t quoted India as its inspiration or used Indian textiles and silhouettes as a focal point of their collection.

So when we spotted Kristen Stewart in an outfit that closely resembled an Indian kurta-pyjama, we knew the inspiration was close to home. The recent premiere of her film Spencer, based on the life of Lady Diana, saw her dressed in a delicate mint green set from Chanel. Her association with the iconic French fashion house isn’t new, but the outfit left us feeling underwhelmed. While we love the subtle hue, the lace details and the delicate aesthetic, the large black bow and pleated waist was a bit of a buzzkill. The outfit also reminded us of some similar kurta-pyjama sets that we’ve spotted by local designers that are great alternatives if you loved Kristen Stewart’s look.