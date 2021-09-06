Home > Style > Fashion > Indian alternatives to Kristen Stewart’s Chanel kurta-pyjama at Venice Film Festival
Indian alternatives to Kristen Stewart's Chanel kurta-pyjama at Venice Film Festival
Indian alternatives to Kristen Stewart's Chanel kurta-pyjama at Venice Film Festival

The recent sighting of Hollywood star Kristen Stewart at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in a Chanel kurta-pyjama silhouette had us thinking of chic Indian wear alternatives we can indulge in.

Kristen Stewart
Image: Courtesy Chanel Instagram

Sari like drapes, dhoti skirts and now, tunic co-ords or, as we Indians like to call it, kurta-pyjama sets, Indian wear silhouettes often serve as inspiration for international couture looks. A few months back, we saw a Gucci tunic go viral after Indian Twitterati realised its similarity to floral kurtas available at street markets.

This sartorial exchange isn’t new, to say the least. From Alexander McQueen, Marchesa, Hermès to Jean Paul Gaultier, there’s nary an international fashion designer/house that hasn’t quoted India as its inspiration or used Indian textiles and silhouettes as a focal point of their collection.

So when we spotted Kristen Stewart in an outfit that closely resembled an Indian kurta-pyjama, we knew the inspiration was close to home. The recent premiere of her film Spencer, based on the life of Lady Diana, saw her dressed in a delicate mint green set from Chanel. Her association with the iconic French fashion house isn’t new, but the outfit left us feeling underwhelmed. While we love the subtle hue, the lace details and the delicate aesthetic, the large black bow and pleated waist was a bit of a buzzkill. The outfit also reminded us of some similar kurta-pyjama sets that we’ve spotted by local designers that are great alternatives if you loved Kristen Stewart’s look.

Seeaash
1
Seeaash

This halter neck set in mint green from Seeaash (Rs 6,500) is a fun choice with it’s dangling cowrie shell details. A comfortable silhouette with a high-low tunic, it can easily be worn for brunch or a beach holiday.

Seeaash
Buy Here
Anushka Bajaj
2
Anushka Bajaj

If you’re looking to hit town, then this flamboyant style from Anushka Bajaj (Rs 29,340) is a great accomplice. The ruffled sleeves and delicate embroidery on the tunic add a little romance to the look.

Anushka Bajaj
Buy Here
Sana Barreja
3
Sana Barreja

A deviation, or rather a stylish upgrade, from the typical kurta-pyjama style, this sharara style from Sana Barreja (Rs 42,000) entices us with its flirty feels. Hand embroidered with resham, katdana, dabka and mirror work, the versatile top can be worn with jeans or even a lehenga.

Sana Barreja
Buy Here
Awigna
4
Awigna

A flared organza top with straight pants, the Neo Mint co-ord set from Awigna (Rs 10,500) caught our eye with its little details. The pussy-bow knot and the pearl embroidered belt and wrist detail create this illusion of innocence.

Awigna
Buy Here
Surabhi Arya
5
Surabhi Arya

Looking for a more traditional alternative to Kristen Stewart’s stylish set, then this scalloped kurta set from Surabhi Arya (Rs 28,500) should please you. Intricate dori work and applique embroidery on a silk chanderi base create an absolutely ethereal look.

Surabhi Arya
Buy Here
Sureena Chowdhri
6
Sureena Chowdhri

The simple tasselled details on the palazzo of this set from Sureena Chowdhri (Rs 10,400) is what caught our attention first. This minimalistic look is elevated with the use of delicate lace embroidery and an organza dupatta.

Sureena Chowdhri
Buy Here
Meadow
7
Meadow

Dainty flowers hand appliqued all over a spread collar tunic-shirt, this set from Meadow (Rs 11,200) is certainly designed for a romantic outdoor date. The cotton linen pants and slip ensure a breathable fit, while the organza silk tunic creates an interesting visual.

Meadow
Buy Here
Gopi Vaid
8
Gopi Vaid

A red carpet appearance might not be on the cards, but a wedding celebration definitely is, so why not turn to this Gopi Vaid creation (Rs 21,500) to bring in the glam? The sleeveless gota kurta with mirror embellishment gives a fresh look.

Gopi Vaid
Buy Here
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

