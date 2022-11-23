Lady Dior bag: Princess Diana’s prized possession is back in vogue and you can own it too; here’s how

Just as the brand new fifth season of The Crown dropped on Netflix on 9 November, fashionistas across the globe have been lapping up the iconic looks of the queen of fashion, Princess Diana. Rightly known as the ‘People’s Princess’, Lady Di’s every royal appearance was considered Holy Grail by the style critics of the world. Timeless, elegant, sometimes edgy and ultra-progressive, this royal loved to set trends for generations to follow. One such statement that continues to rule the fashion world even today is the uber-stylish Lady Dior bag named after the former Princess of Wales herself.

Princess Diana has accessorised this particular handbag many times, including the MET Gala of 1996, and has gone on record to claim her special affection for the same. With the new season of The Crown reigning in the popularity charts on Netflix according to Variety, the Lady Dior bag is back in demand and how.

More about the Lady Dior bag

Did you know? The Lady Dior bag was formerly called Chouchou by the Dior fashion house before Lady Di popularised it. The iconic bag first came in the possession of Princess Diana in 1995 while attending the opening of Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris. The First Lady of France Madame Bernadette Chirac gifted her this bag and the royal never stopped wearing it.

In fact, she had famously requested the same bag in navy blue colour to match her dazzling eyes.

How much does the Lady Dior bag cost?

The bag characterised by the classic rhinestone Dior charms and crystal hardware comes in three different sizes and numerous colours, created and perfected by the luxury fashion house for decades.

A small crossbody version of this totem which comes with a strap costs USD 5,600 (Rs 4.57 lakhs approximately). Its slightly bigger version, which is exactly like Princess Diana’s original, costs USD 6,100 (Rs 4.98 lakhs approximately) while a mini purse costs USD 5,300 (Rs 4.33 lakhs approximately).

Here is a chance to own this statement purse with royal heritage as Dior plans to open up sales for this particular item. A limited set of 200 units of the Lady Dior bag can be availed at Dior stores for a slashed prize of USD 5000 (Rs 4.08 lakhs approximately).

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy @dior/Instagram