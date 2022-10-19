A few ‘can’t miss’ moments from the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

Yet another fashion week just got over with and we have plenty of trends and moments to spot from the same. So, have a look at what caught our attention the most at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.

Kicking off on a high note is one quality that the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week is well versed with. After taking over the streets of New York, Paris, London, and Milan, the fashion police made a stop here in India and decided to throw plenty of prints, hues, and trends in our closets, courtesy of some of India’s finest couturiers. From reinventing classics, and appreciating the artisans to the Bollywood glitterati embracing the runway, the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was a series of five-day fashion fiesta. Speaking of which, if you still haven’t chosen your favourite moment from the fashion week yet, well then we’re here with a lineup of some of the top moments at the LFW to choose from.

Top moments at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Anju Modi x Tencel India

Known for reviving traditional crafts, Anju Modi’s latest showcase ‘Damyanti’ at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in collaboration with Tencel India transformed the runway into a heritage site. The man-made cellulose fibers, the vibrant palette, and the eco-friendly drapes to Sanjana Sanghi drawing the curtains of the show, it was yet another stunning episode of Anju Modi’s sartorial craft.

Payal Singhal’s showcase was all about feminine power

From exuding sassy vibes to taking over the ramp with feminine power, Payal Singhal’s unabashed collection witnessed not one or two, but four divas of the creator universe slaying the ramp – Roshni Chopra, Kompal Matta Kapoor, Nicole Mehta, and Natasha Moor. Apart from these divas, it was Mouni Roy who added that extra glint of glimmer to the show.

Shahab Durazi embraces the ramp after 12 years

Comebacks are always a little extra special and this one sure holds a special place as it took 12 years for one of India’s finest couturiers to be back on the runway. The Lakme Fashion Week just got an extra star with the mere presence of Shahab Durazi, he left the audience in admiration by amalgamating his core classics and contemporary haute couture for his latest collection. It sure felt good to witness that charm and charisma, after more than a decade.

Rajesh Pratap Singh’s unconventional styles

Amidst all the glitter, vibrance, and glamour at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, it was Rajesh Pratap Singh’s grand finale that quite literally stole the show. Sticking to the basics, Singh played with a neutral palette and showcased plenty of shimmery, bold black, futuristic and unconventional styles on the runway. To top this all up, Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp for the designer in a classic black and white ensemble.

Satya Paul adventurous showcase

Well, let’s just say that dissing heels and coming on fancy wheels is what gets you to steal the show nowadays. Having said that, Satya Paul painted quite a dreamscape at the Lakmé Fashion Week. From the digital drama, sassy sporty styles, and spectacular moves to the bold prop choices, Satya Paul sure painted a picture out of this world.

Malaika Arora for Limerick by Abir n’ Nanki

There is no such thing as too many prints in a woman’s wardrobe, especially when one talks of the resort-wear closet. Speaking of which, Limerick by Abir n’ Nanki, took the print to play a little too seriously with their latest showcase at LFW. If the flair prints and flowy silhouettes weren’t enough the hot shot diva of B-Town, Malaika Arora played muse for the collection slaying in an aquatic three-piece set.

Siddarth Malhotra for Gaurav Gupta

Lastly, Gaurav Gupta’s breathtaking collection ‘Starland’ at the LFW was the one to change the face of occasionwear with his crystal play and futuristic styles. Apart from the styles, the dapper dude of B-town Siddharth Malhotra was seen rocking the ramp in an all-black festive attire from the ace couturier’s collection.

Hero Image: Courtesy @fdciofficial/IG. Feature Image: Courtesy @lakmefashionwk/IG.