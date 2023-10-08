Here’s everything to look forward to at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

It’s been a whirlwind month of fashion, starting with New York followed by an Atlantic crossover to London, Milan and Paris. Finally, we are traversing frontiers closer to home with the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi. Before the crème de la crème makes its way to Pragati Maidan for its bi-annual dose of fashion and fabulousness, we are here to talk to you about what’s in store over the upcoming five days.

With as many as 50 designers showcasing over five days, the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is action-packed and how, check the schedule here. From leading names such as Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi and Falguni Shane Peacock to emerging talent like Arnav Malhotra (No Grey Area), Sonam Khetan (Sonam Ketan) and Prasoon Sharma (Triune). Here is everything you need to know about this lavish display of Indian luxury and design.

Shows and special showcases to bookmark at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

1. Lakmé Glitterati x Raw Mango by Sanjay Garg

The Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is certainly starting on a high note as designer Sanjay Garg makes a comeback with his collection, ‘Children of the Night’ in association with Lakmé. On the eve of the 10th of October, the festivities begin with his collection inspired by the enchanting world that comes alive after dark. In association with Lakmé’s Glitterati range, the collection is sure to light the path for the days to follow.

2. Sustainable Fashion Day

When it comes to fashion, sustainability is one of the most growing concerns and LFW addresses it head-on with a day that sparks conversations and brings focus to designers working for the cause. Presented by R|Elan, the day introduces the Circular Design Challenge in association with the United Nations in India which promotes eco-conscious designers from across the globe. The shortlisted list includes Pei-Wen-Jin from APAC regions; Ameesh Wijesekera from the UK; Riddhi Jain & Dhruv Satija (Studio Medium), Jinali Mody & Arundhati Kumar (Banofi & Studio Beej), Anish Malpani (Without) all from India. Also make sure to follow along to see Abraham & Thakore’s show, ‘Body Language’ which embraces diverse languages, including Braille and Morse code as a from communication.

3. Nurturing young designers

Lakmé Fashion Week has always been a frontrunner when it comes to promoting young talent. Some of the names emerging from this patronage have grown to become India’s young guns. This year there are shows like the INIFD presents GenNext, INIFD Launchpad and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut, each organised to give young design talent across India a worthy platform.

4. Recognising emerging talent

This year, the spotlight shines on designer Sushant Abrol’s label ‘Countrymade’ which is the winner of the 6th edition of ‘NEXA Presents The Spotlight’. A one-of-a-kind initiative which has been committed to helping emerging talent with a fund of 8 lakh rupees towards show management and promotion. Sushant Abrol’s collection ‘No Man’s Land’ charts the extraordinary journey of a soldier who relinquishes all material desires in search of solace and enlightenment.

5. Grand finale by Bibhu Mohapatra

One of the most exciting and remarkable aspects of this edition of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is the homecoming of Indian-orign designer Bibhu Mohapatra. He’s the man credited with creating iconic looks for Michele Obama, Kendal Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Originally hailing from Odisha, Mohapatra’s homecoming is one that no one saw coming. He will present his collection ‘Come Home’ at the House of Lakmé Grand Finale which will also include some of his signature pieces.

All Images: Courtesy Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.