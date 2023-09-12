Digital creator Leisha Patidar on Instagram algorithms and finding her own rhythm

From a retro get-ready with me to quick and easy makeup routines, digital creator Leisha Patidar’s Instagram feed is filled to the brim with beauty content that is relatable yet exciting. Digging deeper into her makeup kit and journey, we chat with Leisha about her obsession with transitions, homegrown beauty brands and more.

Content creators make hours and hours of scrolling through our feeds worth the while, courtesy of their engaging reels that one can’t help, but play on loop. From makeup fads to transition reels, the content creator clan is on a spree to add their fair share to the field of fashion and beauty. Speaking of which, amongst many others, one creator who has made a noteworthy online presence for herself is Leisha Patidar. She knows how to hike those views up to millions with her sheer love for beauty and fashion. Patidar marked her advent into digital creation during the pandemic in 2020, and ever since she has only solidified her stature in the industry. Her glamorous transitions are worth the ‘viral’ tag, so to have a deeper understanding of her journey, we caught up with her to talk about all things style and beauty.

Content creator Leisha Patidar on her journey so far

How did you get into content creation? And what type of content do you enjoy creating the most?

I started creating videos at the beginning of lockdown, when I was with my family stuck in Jaipur with more than 50 people. Started with makeup videos and eventually started with transitions. I absolutely love creating transitions between different Indian looks and recreating retro Bollywood looks.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and style? Are there any current fashion trends catching your eye?

I believe that fashion, in general, never goes out of style. All trends come around every few years, and my approach to them is to accept and adapt. It’s not necessary to like all the trends, but also not to criticise because you never know what pair would surprisingly look good on you. My current favourites are the Indian Cassata saris and vintage or flowy maxi dresses. Beautiful and comfortable.

One piece of clothing that you’ve had in your closet for a while now and why is it special?

I have a 15-year-old printed dress given to me by my aunt in the closet. It’s really precious to me because that’s one of the first pieces she got for herself, along with a vintage Versace bag that my mom gifted me.

Homegrown brands have been carving a niche of late, so tell us some of your favourite beauty/fashion homegrown brands…

I love trying out homegrown brands, and a lot of them have become part of my daily routine. For beauty brands, I like Colorbar, Kay by Katrina, and Nykaa a lot, and for clothing, I love Nefs, Lea Clothing, Roze India, and more. For Indian sarees, I make them from scratch, so obviously they are my favourites, Haha!

With the constantly changing Instagram algorithm, how do you stay motivated to create content? And what is that one thing you’d like to change about the Instagram algorithm?

Personally, I now create content because it gives me happiness. It has become a space to express myself creatively, and that’s what keeps me motivated. I know what my audience likes and what the algorithm will push, but once in a while, creating something different and experimenting with content can also make wonders happen.

What is Leisha’s personal style aesthetic?

Without a second thought, it has to have a vintage or retro aesthetic. In Indian cinema, the era of Rekha, Madhubala, and more such actresses and the way they portrayed themselves so gracefully with so much poise, and the whole Bridgerton vibe, is something I can relate to so much.

Lastly, tell us what is your advice to all the young and aspiring content creators out there.

Don’t let numbers affect you so much. If you truly love something and are passionate about it, just keep creating.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Leishapatidar/IG