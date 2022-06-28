Leisure on our mind with the Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection

Three reinvented classic bags, shimmery windbreakers, and a diamond-encrusted, the Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection blurred gender boundaries and gave us a dreamy moodboard for the next summer.

A historic tapestry factory that in its past produced fabrics intended for the 17th-century royal houses served as the grounds for Hermès’ Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show. The open-air enclosure of the Manufacture des Gobelins experienced a beautiful presentation with a swaying canvas, designed by theatre director, Cyril Teste, sliding out of the building before disappearing. The cobbled runway was a testament to the summer holidays and the urge to explore colours, motifs, and silhouettes. As the longtime artistic director of Hermès menswear and one of the few women to do so, Véronique Nichanian has held her ground with much gumption. Her clothes speak a similar language – they are always meticulous. But more importantly, are a magical mix of Hermès values and modern, masculine elegance.

All the hidden details from the Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection:

Leisure was at the heart of the Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection. Whether it was the starting look of sweatshirts with sunset scenes or seahorse/crayfish motif polo shirts, the vibe was one that matched our summer holiday plans. Given that this was a summer collection, the iconography is inspired by marine life, the colours by sunset and sorbet tints, and the silhouettes by the nonchalance of a modern man. Light windbreakers, carrot-fit trousers, shackets (jacket-shirts), parkas, shorts and crisp light suits were all a part of the line-up here.

While the clothing lightened the mood, it was the accessories that brightened it. Three iconic bags from the Hermès archives were reinvented for the occasion. Namely, the Garden Party 36, Bolide, and Haut à courroies bags. The spacious tote, Garden Party 36 is given a colourful treatment while the iconic Birkin for men comes with a distorted check. If sneakers are on your mind, they are unorthodox and in bright colourways. Also, on offer are canvas/neoprene sandals. The pièce de résistance when it comes to accessories is the Chaîne d’ancre Chaos Fancy necklaces crafted in white gold and diamonds that truly sparkled and stuck out.

All Images: Courtesy Hermès.