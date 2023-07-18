Style SOS: Let K-Pop idols save you from your fashion doldrums

Embrace the iconic denim on denim style of BTS leader Namjoon and unlock endless outfit possibilities. Take cues from his signature look and rock denim on denim like a KPop idol. Mix and match different shades and washes of denim for a layered effect. Experiment with textures by pairing distressed denim with smooth pieces. Complete the look with your choice of footwear, whether it’s Converse sneakers for a casual vibe or chunky boots for a bold statement.

Mastering corset style

If you’re seeking style inspiration for the epitome of sexiness, look no further than K-Pop idol Jisoo from BLACKPINK. She effortlessly showcases the corset trend, emphasising that it’s all about feeling stylish, confident, and having fun with fashion, rather than compromising comfort. To explore this trend with confidence, turn to Jisoo’s captivating Instagram feed, where she provides a plethora of styling inspiration. Embrace the versatility of corsets by layering them over shirts or making them standalone statement pieces with high-waisted bottoms. Remember to choose corsets in different colours, fabrics, and textures to create personalised ensembles that reflect your unique style.

Elevate your street style game with bucket hat

For the ultimate bucket hat inspiration, look no further than KPop idol Jimin. Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Jimin effortlessly adds a touch of flair to any outfit with this trendy headwear. To channel his iconic look, take a cue from his style choices and incorporate the bucket hat into your own wardrobe. Pair it with casual streetwear, such as oversized t-shirts, distressed jeans, and sneakers, for a laid-back and stylish ensemble. Experiment with different colours and patterns to make a statement and add a unique touch to your outfit.

Amp up your crop top fashion

Embrace the perfect blend of comfort and style by combining crop tops and denims or cargos, inspired by the fashion-forward choices of KPop idol Momo. Take it a step further by incorporating Momo’s signature touches. Add hand warmers for a playful twist and choose crop tops with extra cuts and unique details to showcase your individuality. Pair them effortlessly with denim bottoms or any bottoms of your choice for a trendy and versatile look.

Featured Image: Courtesy rkive/Instagram