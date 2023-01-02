Level up your shoe collection with these expensive picks for men

Whether it’s the fancy pair that men swear by for special occasions or their favourite pair of sneakers that they can’t get enough of in their wardrobes, shoes have always been a fashion statement piece as well as an essential aspect of everyone’s wardrobe. The perfect pair just completes the whole look. If you’re looking to splurge and expand your shoe collection, check out our edit of some of our favourites and most expensive shoes for men.
That old cliché about shoes making a man? It’s true. And, considering the vast number of men’s shoes available, deciding how you want to show yourself to the world has never been more challenging. Looking to make a lasting first impression? You’ve come to the right spot. We’ve compiled a list of the most expensive and classy shoes for men. We have all of the shoes alternatives you could possibly need, whether you’re seeking to build a brand new wardrobe from the ground up, looking for the ideal present for that special someone, or simply just attempting to put a nice outfit together right now.
Our edit of some of the most expensive shoes for men
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Corneliani Modernist Loafers
- Bally Mid Brown Scribe Novo Scardino Monk Shoes
- Christian Louboutin Louis Junior crystal-embellished suede trainers
- Bottega Veneta The Tire waved-sole leather boots
- Gucci Basket high-top faux-leather trainers
- Nike Air Mag sneakers
- Fendi panelled FF-motif sneakers
- Philipp Plein crystal-embellished high-top sneakers
- Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot
- Vetements graffiti-print low-top sneakers
This loafer is all you need to stroll and speak the language of comfort. These high-quality material loafers, defined by the modernist line, are examples of exquisite Italian craftsmanship. One thing we can promise about this pair is that it will always have your back when it comes to you making a fashion statement.
The pair is a classic monk strap design made with care using leather. The buckle fastening accentuates the design of the pair. It has a narrow tip that contributes to the style factor. This pair is well-designed and highly appealing to the eye, making it a great choice for you.
This ever-popular shoe brand is most known for its signature red-lacquered soles, as well as fancier designs like patent leather and jewelled straps. Christian Louboutin’s grey Louis Junior crystals are made of suede and leather that has been hand-embellished with sparkling crystals for a luxurious finish.
Bottega Veneta sets the signature black The Tire boots on an earthy-brown iteration of the signature wavy rubber outsole. They’re made in Italy from supple leather with elongated elasticated side panels and pull tabs.
Perhaps the most sought-after sneaker of all time, the Nike Mag from Back to the Future Part II was released in 2011 via limited eBay auctions to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The pair feature a round toe, a flat rubber sole, a signature Nike swoosh, a mid-calf length, a branded ankle strap and light-up detailing.
It’s hard to make eye contact before shoe contact with these on. Boasting a panelled design with FF-logo detailing, these Fendi sneakers are always the first thing people spot, no matter what. You best embrace it.
Easily the most quirky pair on the list, these crystal-embellished high-top sneakers are nothing more than a bold fashion statement that your pals will remember for a long time.
Vetements has consistently provided fresh perspectives on elegance while remaining true to their highly regarded styles and creativity. Their footwear collection adds bold designs to the runway and often makes a statement.
