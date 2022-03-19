Living life in technicolour with Abhinav Mishra’s Rang Rangeeli couture 2022 collection

Identifying a signature aesthetic and constantly reinventing within the premise is an almost impossible task. Yet Delhi-based designer Abhinav Mishra continues to singularly reinvent and weave his signature mirror work into his couture collections. Launched just on the helms of Holi, the festival of colours, Abhinav Mishra’s spring couture collection, Rang Rangeeli is a technicolour feast for the eyes.

Colours, aromas and sounds all play a part is creating the moodboard for the couture collection. For Abhinav, its “a cornucopia of textures, of artistry and of inspiration.” The line is imagined via a royal celebration of life in a majestic fort as women with brimming baskets of kesar, mirchi and haldi scuttle around. It’s the vibrancy of an imagined past that sets the mood for an explosion of bright colours, bold patterns and Abhinav Mishra’s signature mirror work.

When asked about the upcoming season’s biggest trends, designer Abhinav Mishra is extremely clear. “The biggest trends for the upcoming summer wedding season would be bright colours with bold patterns creating a bright and festive mood,” and it’s this mood that he carriesn into his couture 2022 collection. While colour defines the core of the collection, the silhouettes are equally intoxicating such as floor-sweeping panelled lehengas, intricate blouses, knee length kurtas, floor gazing shararas, tulle odhanis and more.

Traditional techniques like zari, Rajasthani tikdi, hand-embroidered dabka, traditional nakshi embroidery and the twisted stitch marodi along with gota work as well as the signature sheesha (mirror-work) are all employed to achieve this beautiful perfection.

For Abhinav Mishra each piece from the collection holds a special place in his heart but particularly the phulkari-inspired floor sweeping lehenga with bright colours like feroza blue, narangi, gulaabi etc is one that stands out. “The intricate techniques used in this piece are Punjabi gota, traditional zari where thread is woven into fabrics to make intricate patterns and elaborate designs and sheesha. This specific ensemble was crafted in three months.” The collection also serves as a prelude to Abhinav Mishra’s bridal collection that is launching end March and is designed for a summer bride.

All Images: Courtesy Abhinav Mishra.