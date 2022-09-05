Living the all American dream with the Coach x Tom Wesselmann collaboration

‘Painting, sex and humour are the most important things in my life,’ quoted Tom Wesselmann. It is with this ideology that Coach’s Stuart Vevers pays tribute to the great American pop artist with his new capsule collection,.

Initially, a men’s magazine cartoonist, Tom Wesselmann was one of the major players in the New York Pop art scene in the 60s alongside Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. With New York Times calling him the most famous pop artist you didn’t know about, there’s good reason to know more about him. And what better way to pay homage to the artist than a fashion collaboration that is as fabulous as him? The Coach x Tom Wesselmann collaboration incorporates the playful, optimistic spirit of the American pop artist onto iconic products like the Rogue and Duffle bags, shearling jackets etc.

Two American icons and one invigorating fashion collaboration, Coach x Tom Wesselmann introduce the artist’s works onto Coach icons. It was Wesselmann who painted the ‘Great American Nude’ in 1961 with echoes of the Great American Dream and Great American Novel. The painting featured patriotic colours and the stars and stripes, it’s this celebration of American heritage that becomes the moodboard for the collection. Wesselmann’s quintessential graphic motifs (inspired by themes of pleasure) such as lips, flowers and still life are embellished onto Coach’s signature jacquard and heritage Glovetanned leather. Working closely with Wesselamann’s family, Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers translated these artworks into fashion clothing and accessories.

The playful campaign features Hari Nef, Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Manami Kinoshita, and was photographed by Juergen Teller. “Like my collections for Coach, Tom Wesselmann’s work is inspired by the extraordinary found in the everyday and the universal references that bring us together,” said Vevers. “Sensory and joyful, our collaboration is a tribute to the sense of pleasure Tom found in the process of creating. I’m very honoured to have worked with his family to bring it to life and proud to share his work with a new generation.” What we love about the collection is not just how Vevers manages to capture the artists’ vibrance but also how they are running a series of “Edu Toks” on TikTok discussing Wesselmann’s life and work. It’s a tribute that’s designed to make the artist relevant again.

Check out the Coach x Tom Wesselmann collaboration here:

All Image: Courtesy Coach.