London to Mumbai: Aashni + Co returns to its roots with a new boutique

The buzzing boutiques of Kala Ghoda have a new neighbour as London-based multi-designer store, Aashni+Co forays into the local market with an outpost here. The Mumbai boutique of Aashni+Co is located at the iconic Ador House (which was previously home to the Sabyasachi boutique) and is a marvel of Indo-colonial architecture. With a unique array of offerings from Indian and Middle-Eastern brands, it’s the perfect stop for festive fashion.

Founded by Aashni Shah in 2012, London’s first multi-designer boutique for Indianwear has been a game-changer in many ways. It has made Indian labels accessible to the Indian-origin population, introduced niche labels to the diaspora and most importantly, curated the Aashni + Co wedding show which has been a roaring success. After all, why should a London-based bride be travelling to India for her outfit orders and fittings? From the maestros like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani, to smaller occasionwear labels, it’s the one-stop shop for Londoners.

In addition to being a platform for new collections from some of the leading names from across India, Aashni Shah has visualised the destination in Mumbai to be a springboard for upcoming talent as well. The current designer roster includes names such as Anamika Khanna, 431-88 (Shweta Kapur), Mishru, Divya Sheth, Kanika Goyal, Lovebirds, Mayur Girotra, Torani, Varun Nidhika, Dev R Nil, Gaurang Shah, Ashdeen, Amit Aggarwal, Simar Duggal, Abhinav Mishra and many more. What sets Aashni + Co apart in the Indian landscape is their commitment to luxury via unique experiences for customers as well as a British Tea Bar at the store.

The success of the brand doesn’t simply lie in accessibility but also in its ability to create a curated edit for its discerning clientele. As the brand returns to its roots, we talk to its founder Aashni Shah about her plans ahead.

Aashni Shah on opening the Aashni + Co multi-designer store in Mumbai:

Tell us about your journey from opening a store in London to now, in Mumbai.

Aashni + Co started exactly 11 years ago. I was recently engaged and it was at that time I realised that there was a clear gap in the occasionwear market in the UK. I absolutely couldn’t find any place to buy some good Indian wedding wear outfits and by this, I don’t only mean designerwear but also good quality products/brands. Even brands like Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi were still establishing themselves and just about getting their due in India itself. I think it was really the ‘being there at the right time at the right place’ which took off for us because there was no other store that was doing this. Now 11 years later, I feel like there is a lot more boom within India itself and a lot of the NRIs tend to come to India to shop. I think India’s got immense potential. It’s the quickest-growing economy right now in the world. It is the place to be.

What made you decide to open a multi-designer store in a city that is already saturated with Indian labels?

Every store has its own voice and its own aesthetic. While there may be an overlap of designers, I wouldn’t say it is a crowded market. Hence, even though we may have a crossover of brands, the curation would be very, very different to all the other stores that exist right now. What we also would like to bring in – which I do feel somewhere India lacks – is the customer experience. We really believe in presenting a piece and not just making a quick sale. It’s about knowing the piece, presenting the piece and telling a story. We all have our own voice and that is what we bring to the store.

Can you take us on a visual tour through it and the design brief given to architect Sameep Padora?

Aashni + Co at Ador House has been designed as a pure amalgamation and juxtaposition of the Brit-India times. You will see a lot of colonial references; you will see a lot of the British heritage that the building itself possesses. A lot of the original beams that were built during the British Raj have been retained and have been exposed as well with the British stamps on them. When it comes to the Indian part, we have the brands of course. The boutique has retained the original staircase from when the store was occupied by Sabyasachi, which leads us to their menswear accessories and the bridal department on the lower ground floor. Tea is quintessentially a very British but also Indian concept so we have a beautiful tea bar where customers can sit, make their decisions and just have their time off from seeing clothes. And then we’ve got a full department of accessories as well, along with menswear at the back of the store.

What is your favourite element/space in the new store?

I love the tea bar. I think it’s going to be one of my favourite spaces to sit and look at people enjoying themselves in the store. I also feel that the customers would find this extremely appealing. Often when people are shopping they want to step away to just have a bit of a break and come back. The space allows them to take a breath, have a cup of tea/coffee at the tea bar, and then come back whenever they’re ready.

All Images: Aashni + Co.