12 looks that establish the KarJenner brand of quiet luxury

The styling department of HBO’s Succession and the generously-memed Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial have fuelled the rise of the ubiquitous ‘quiet luxury’ trend, and even the Kardashian-Jenners are gradually swapping out their maximalist Calabasas predilections for neutral tones and streamlined silhouettes. A far cry from the recent Y2K resurgence which saw the family members in whale tail dresses, hard-to-breathe corsets, and glittery butterfly tops, this new logoless trend unlocks a breezier, (*gasp*) almost relatable side to the Kardashian-Jenners. We look at a few outfits that establish the KarJenner brand of quiet luxury.

If you’re a fashion maven, or happen to be inundated with TikTok trend videos, chances are you’ve picked up on this “old money aesthetic”. While the quiet luxury trend might be a financially unwise decision for some, the bottom line remains that the norm might stand the test of time, considering it’s synonymous with elevated basics. Examples of ‘stealth wealth’-approved labels include upscale cashmere brands like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli, and minimalist labels such as Jil Sander, The Row, and Max Mara.

For most of the Kardashian-Jenners, quiet luxury still remains outside their sartorial purview. While the Kardashian sisters have toyed cautiously with the trend, it’s mainly the Jenners (Kylie and Kendall) who have been more adventurous with incorporating it into their wardrobes. Spotted alternating between body-con dresses and patterned sweats, with provocative cutouts, bold colours, straps, clasps, and appliqués, it’s safe to say that for the KarJenners, old money is definitely new, and quiet luxury is the way to go.

How have the KarJenners embraced quiet luxury?

Each KarJenner has imbued her approach to quiet luxury with a bit of her own personal style. Kendall Jenner, for example, upgraded her usual model-core style of barely-there bikinis and skin-baring tops with timeless, understated pieces on a recent work trip to Paris. Meanwhile, her younger sister and beauty mogul Kylie swopped her designer threads for classic white sundresses, and monochromatic outfits that strictly came sans any lion heads. Watching the entrepreneur strutting around the French capital in sensible block heels might not have been on 2023’s fashion forecast, but here we are.

The Jenner duo aren’t the only ones in the famous family dipping their toes into the quiet luxury trend. If anything, their older sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, have been experimenting with quiet luxury for longer, slowly transitioning from dramatic designer outfits into co-ords that could be considered refreshingly minimalist. We decode some of the best Karjenner looks, and how they’re embracing the trendy quiet luxury, stealth wealth aesthetic.

1. Kylie Jenner in Bottega Veneta and Lanvin

Kylie Jenner is seen out and about in Paris wearing a black Bottega Veneta sweetheart mini dress. (Image: MEGA/Getty Images)

Contrary to her LA style, Paris saw Kylie’s tidier sense of fashion. The KarJenner staple dress silhouette, known for that godly snatched waist, made its presence even in the quietest of Kylie’s outfits from the trip. Her first look on the streets of the French capital saw the 25-year-old emerge in a subtly low-cut black Bottega Veneta dress, which she accessorised with a Sardine Leather Tote Bag from the same Italian fashion house, as well as a pair of black Lanvin pumps. Also from Bottega, Kylie’s signature black shades came to the rescue as she stealthily exited the swarm of camera-flashing paps.

2. Kylie Jenner in Ferragamo

Kylie exited the Chanel store in Paris wearing Ferragamo separates. (Image: MEGA/Getty Images)

The youngest KarJenner paid her pilgrimage to the Chanel outlet in a strictly monotone fit by Maximilian Davis, the creative director of Ferragamo. Reminiscent of the ever-chic Blair Waldorf, the sublime micro-skirt and single-breasted jacket ensemble packed a Gossip Girl-like punch. It’s the accessories — classically elegant The Row pumps and a pair of Gucci sunglasses — that complete the quiet luxury insignia for this all-white look that complete the quiet luxury insignia.

3. Kylie Jenner in Alaia

Kylie in a white Alaia dress with The Row bag and Loewe heeled sandals. (Image: MEGA/Getty Images)

Leaving behind her usual selections of lace and leather, Kylie adopted an angel-esque aesthetic for her night out in Paris. Evidencing her skill of perfectly mixing pieces from cutting-edge fashion houses, the youngest sister added her own touch to the KarJenner brand of quiet luxury with a waisted dress by Alaia, The Row bag, and a matching pair of Loewe heeled sandals. Her nail technician, however, was given a more Barbiecore brief, debuting a supple pink manicure to contrast her all-white OOTD.

4. Kendall Jenner in Bottega Veneta

Kendall poses in a Bottega Veneta keyhole dress in Paris. (Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Taking style cues from Kylie’s quiet luxury fashion playbook, our favorite supermodel shared an Insta photo dump capturing her Parisian summer style. As the double taps poured in, one could see Kendall posing in front of a mirror, wearing a charcoal gray Bottega Veneta midi dress with a tasteful keyhole cutout, a ruched midsection, and an A-line silhouette. A sleek gelled-back bun, The Row’s soft loafers in black, and a pair of influencer-chic Gucci sunglasses injected an optimal dose of stealth wealth into her final look.

5. Kendall in Alaia

Kendall in a corseted Alaia dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023. (Image: BackGrid)

Kendall waded further into “stealth wealth” territory with a crisp Alaia short dress, a silhouette that has made its way into numerous iterations in the model’s everyday wardrobe. Featuring a more conservative bateau neckline, the fitted corset-style midsection culminated into a pleated mini skirt. She grabbed her brown vintage Hermès Kelly — an obvious quiet luxury marker, and topped it with a black satin headband, gold earrings, and some sleek sunglasses. Black ballerina flats supported her on the long paparazzi-lined walk from the hotel to the backstages of Paris Fashion Week.

6. Kendall in St.Agni

Kendall in a grey St. Agni mini dress, carrying the Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag. (Image: BackGrid)

A more voracious quiet luxury endorser, Kendall’s tryst with the trend is definitely closer to her regular off-duty choices. For one of her many logoless ensembles, she chose a St. Agni form-fitting dress featuring a fairly simple silhouette but cut extremely short. While the 818 Tequila founder opted for her angular sunnies, and a pair of strappy black stilettos, it was her bag that certainly demanded all our attention. The black leather shoulder piece comes from Bottega Veneta (once again!). The Andiamo bag, designed in the brand’s signature Intrecciato leather, has become a hot favourite for a range of celebrities recently — sister Kylie Jenner included.

7. Khloe Kardashian in Good American

Khloe wearing a strappy LBD, a denim trench, and point-toe boots. (Image: Good American/Instagram)

Proving that her Good American signature denim pieces can truly fit any occasion, Khloe Kardashian attended a brand event earlier in June this year in a look that establishes the more eclectic KarJenner brand of quiet luxury. The fashion brand co-founder combined two ends of her style spectrum into one spectacular look, putting together a sexy strapless LBD (also from the brand) with an ankle-length denim trench coat, sheer black tights, and black, pointy-toe boots. While her dirty blonde hair was swept alongside in lush curls, it was the glitzy diamond necklace and matching diamond studs that divulged her love for bling.

8. Khloe in Narciso Rodriguez

Khloe Kardashian rocked a quiet luxury ensemble at the Hulu event with her white strappy jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriquez. (Image: Bauer Griffin/Getty Images)

You might think the KarJenners aren’t into recycling, especially when it comes to designer staples, but Khloe proved she’s got a favourite post-breakup jumpsuit. Arriving at Hulu’s ‘The Kardashian’ FYC event last year, the reality show star debuted a beach blonde bob while giving bystanders ample side boob energy in a sexy white jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriguez. The wide-legged outfit featured a halter neckline with an open back and a slim-fitting bodice. Khloe contrasted her monotone outfit with a pair of oversized Gucci sunglasses and her on-the-go black Chanel cosmetics pouch. The accents of gold, brought in by her watch and multiple rings, steeped the look deep in stealth wealth territory.

9. Kourtney Kardashian in Et Ochs

Kourtney Kardashian in a rocker-chic look at the 2022 Grammys. (Image: Frazer Harrison)

Steering into the quieter lanes of luxury for an event as loud as the Grammys must’ve been hard for the ever-so-maximal Kourtney. Yet, her choice of outfit for the 2022 event remains one of her most understated yet. The Barkers coordinated in glam-rocker looks, which saw Kourtney slip into a black jumpsuit with waist cutouts from Et Ochs’s fall/winter 2022 collection. Sure, the black sheer gloves might not be as minimal as one would like but it sure puts a Kourt-ly touch to the KarJenner brand of quiet luxury. Right before she stepped onto the runway for some on-camera PDA, the Poosh founder ensured her shiny, chunky clutch was safely tucked away.

10. Kourtney in Carhatt

Kourtney Kardashian in New York City carrying her Hermes Birkin bag, (Image: Gotham/GC Images)

After securing her lifetime supply of Blink-182 t-shirts, Kourtney ensured her tees were put to best use: to catch us off-guard with a seemingly simple fit. The 44-year-old paid an homage to the ’90s with her white Carhatt overalls, and black band t-shirt. While her red nails added the much-needed break in monochrome, it was her black Hermès Birkin bag that kept our stealth-wealth-trained eyes, blissfully locked. A first-hand 2005 iteration of the classic tote can set you back a cool USD 40,000 (INR 32 lakh approx.).

11. Kim Kardashian in Carhatt

Kim in Carhatt cargo denims with a black turtleneck. (Image: Vasquez/BackGrid)

Usually the poster-child for everything ostentatious, Kim Kardashian knew her son Saint West’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks was her cue to hop onto the quiet luxury trend. The 42-year-old maximalist threw on a pair of baggy Carhatt denim cargos, a fitted black mock turtleneck, and some oversized sunglasses to keep the flashing cameras at bay. If the outfit was too simple visually, Kim figured her white pumps would at least add some contrast.

12. Kim in Martine Rose Barnsley

Kim wearing the USD 650 Martine Rose Barnsley hat. (Image: Backgrid)

In a more relatable quiet luxury look from the Kardashian leader, Kim busted out a pair of Nike Air Max 95s — yes, Nikes — specifically the “Total Orange” version, part of Kim Jones’ 2021 collaboration with the brand. If a few hundred dollars were pocket change for you, this easily-accessible pair were swapped for the less forgiving former staple, Kim’s beloved Yeezy’s. Even her Hood by Air shirt, which found a casual spot tied around Kim’s waist, would only set you back about SGD 225. But a prominent accessory that most real quiet luxury connoisseurs would happily embrace is her Martine Rose Barnsley hat, fitted over her braided ponytails. The distressed denim cap, which found a cultural moment in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies” video, proved Kim K is the undisputed queen of subtle brand flexes.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy MEGA and Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Images

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.