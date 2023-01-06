Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama’s second collaboration calls out to the optimist in us

2023 has started off on a cheery note, thanks to Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Hypnotic, colourful and joyous, the LV x Yayoi Kusama collection aims to overcome the boundaries of time and space, creating something avant-garde which appreciates the simple fact that art overcomes all boundaries.

The joy of Yayoi Kusama

For those who appreciate art and its variants, Yayoi Kusama is a living legend. She is popularly acknowledged in the media as one of the most important artists to ever come out of Japan. Inspired by American Abstract Impressionism, Kusama was an important figure in the pop-art movement of the 1960s and one of the many artists to embrace the hippie counterculture which continues to shape music, art and cinema to this day. This was when Kusama became known for a motif that evoked joy and eternalism in equal measure, the polka dot.

Since then, Kusama has continued to create installations, work in the field of film and fashion and bring joy to millions through her art – art which, as she herself admitted, was a way to work through her mental health issues. Now, 10 years after her initial collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the Maison and the artist have come together to create a much-anticipated collection with Kusama’s trademark polka dot adorning every piece of LV merch possible, in every colour and form imaginable.

The Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection

In these uncertain times, the LV x Yayoi Kusama collection spreads some much-needed cheer and hope. Louis Vuitton, of course, has a long history of collaborating with artists stretching back to a century ago when the eponymous founder’s grandson and family aesthete, Gaston-Louis Vuitton, began commissioning artists to create store windows and works for the stores themselves. Since then, the iconic fashion brand has worked with renowned personalities like Sol LeWitt, Richard Prince, Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons.

At the heart of Louis Vuitton ‘s collaboration with Yayoi Kusama is a belief in the magic of the infinite and a sincere appreciation for art and all that it entails. The collection itself achieves the near impossible – a timelessness that succeeds in transcending space, time and trends. It is evident that there is an immense amount of mutual respect between the Maison and the artist and there has been a significant emotional investment in the collection.

Encompassing both the universes of women and men through ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, luggage and trunks and fragrances, these wide-ranging and intricate collections appear in two parts, with distinct thematic directions reflecting Yayoi Kusama’s motifs and motivations. Drop 1 will launch 1st of January 2023 in China and Japan, followed by the rest of the world on the 6th of January. Drop 2 will be available in Louis Vuitton stores starting 31st March 2023.