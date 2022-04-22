Deepika Padukone wears head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at their gala dinner

The tinsel town diva Deepika Padukone exhibits the fine collection of Louis Vuitton at the gala dinner hosted by the celebrated fashion house, in Venice.

Latest fashion fads, trendsetting personalities, and the ‘what’s hot’ collections sure seem like all the fashion tea one could’ve asked for, but here’s what’s been making rounds on every social platform since yesterday – French fashion house, Louis Vuitton hosted a gala dinner in Venice last night on April 21st, 2022. Marking an architectural treasure, Louis Vuitton coincides with the 59th Venice Biennale to celebrate the future renovation of Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca’d’Oro in Venice.

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton

The sumptuous dinner, hosted by Daniele Ferrara of Veneto’s regional directorate for museums sure seemed THE affair of fashion town. Apart from the insight into this artistic evening, the attendees sure did draw our attention towards them. Speaking of which, with the latest tea on the IT girl of B-Town, Deepika Padukone, now turned darling to renowned brands is all set to represent the French fashion house at a global level. Before the congratulations could be in order the actress made yet another smoking appearance at the gala last night.

The actress looked decked up in Louis Vuitton’s Spring/summer collection 2022. Padukone calls it dibs for everything chic and stylish, she donned a Victorian-touch velvet black blazer over a sheer polka shirt, along with the green Bermuda shorts. And not to forget the cherry on the top, the Iconic Dauphine handbag with the Maisons’s jacquard ‘Since 1854’ textile. Raising the temperature further she clubbed her look with a pair of black zippered boots, hair up high, dewy makeup, and a pose like that of a queen. Now that is Deepika Padukone for you.

Apart from our Gehraiyaan girl making statements, Isabelle Huppert, Valeri Golino, Tahir Rahim, Giorgia Tordini, and Paolo Stella were amongst the other glitterati to light up the event. Louis Vuitton hosted the gala dinner to honor the timelessness of Venice, in addition to which the French house gave us yet another look of Deepika Padukone to take cues from.

Hero and Feature images courtesy: Louis Vuitton