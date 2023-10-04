It was all about finding luxury in the ordinary at Louis Vuitton’s latest showcase at PFW

Flowy fabrics, terrific tweeds, radiant hues and a massive space covered in a tangerine tarp are all that Louis Vuitton’s latest showcase at the Paris Fashion Week comprised of.

As the fashion fraternity returns to one of our favourite cities, Paris we know it’s time to stay glued to our social media feeds. One moment you spot a fashion statement walking down the streets of Paris and the next thing we know it’s a viral trend followed by millions. That’s the kind of hold Paris has on the global fashion scene! With that said, amidst the overwhelming schedule, one show that never fails to catch the spotlight and the one that resonates with opulence is Louis Vuitton! After watching Maison’s splendid showcase by Nicolas Ghesquière it’s safe to claim that it is a Louis Vuitton world and we’re just living in it. It was most definitely more than just another fashion show, courtesy of the location, the mood board and the breezy silhouettes descending on the ramp.

Louis Vuitton spring/summer’24 ready-wear collection

One of Paris’s most renowned locations Champs Elysées was transformed to make it look like the inside of a hot air balloon with those tangerine sheets covering the space. Sticking to its avant-garde streak, Ghesquière made sure to turn a thousand eyeballs, towards an inclusive colour palette walking down that ramp. The tangerine background and the hints of natural sunlight peeping through the space perfectly complemented the brand’s ready-to-wear spring/summer 2024 line. The designs reflect mobility and Nicolas’s love for travel. It was a collection filled to the brim with light and easy fabrics, gorgeous patterns, colour blocking, oversized jackets, flowy long skirts, gorgeous corsetry, the iconic houndstooth, plunging necklines, shiny leather and monogram accessories.

LV’s show has never been complete without the who’s who of Hollywood embracing the front row, and even this time the lineup was no less. We saw Zenaday donning a double zipper dress showing us how it is done. Further, we had celebs like Ana De Armas, Regina King, Jaden Smith and many more add their fair share of glamour to the groundbreaking showcase.

Hero Image: LV/IG Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Zendaya/IG