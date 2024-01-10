Louis Vuitton revives its signature monogram with the ‘LV Remix’ collection

The interlocking L and V with the four-petal flower was designed by Louis Vuitton’s son, Georges Vuitton in 1896. Inspired by the majolica tiles from his family’s kitchen, it was created in homage to his father’s legacy. Today, it is one of the most recognisable marks in the world and has undergone various iterations in its long history. Reinventing (again) its most beloved monogram is the Louis Vuitton Remix Collection, a nostalgic take on the monogram styles of the 2000s. With brand ambassadors – Taiwanese singer, Ouyang Nana, Bridgerton fame actress Phoebe Dynevor, Belgian Artist Lous and the Yakuza, and Canadian actress Shay Mitchell featuring in the campaign, it makes for an interesting start for the New Year.

Most fashion trends seem to have a trickle-down effect, making their way from fashion week runways to high street fashion. The TikTok generation seems to be changing this pathway with trends finding their way back courtesy of trending reels and videos. One of the biggest trends that shot to popularity in 2021 has been the Y2K revival. Jumping on the bandwagon is the LV Remix Collection, which refreshes its classic LV monogram styles – Denim and Vernis from the early 2000s. The Monogram Vernis collection debuted in 2000in while the Denim Monogram in 2005 alludes to Marc Jacob’s reign at Louis Vuitton, and some of the classics from this era are revived in new shapes, animations and vibrant hues. The campaign featuring four global icons showcases the reintroduction of the Croissant bag from 2002, with its soft, rounded shape available in different sizes and versatile styling options. Other notable additions include the micro versions of the Twist and Capucine lines and a very trendy mini Denim Speedy bag.

When it comes to the footwear department, we have denim heels in the Nina Ballerina and Archlight slingback styles and denim sneakers in Neo Run Away and Time Out. The addition of the Monogram Vernis in a pastel palette of soft blue, pink, or crème lends other footwear styles a vintage aesthetic that is gaining a lot of popularity. A reversible belt, a denim shawl in vintage-effect jacquard, slides, bucket hats and baseball caps are all taking us on a nostalgic journey. We also see the introduction of Maison’s three iconic fragrances – Spell on You, Imagination and Attrape-Rêves in the LV Remix collection with pop colours and Monogram packaging. With the digital campaign starring Friends of the House – Phoebe Dynevor, Lous & the Yakuza, Shay Mitchell and Nana Ouyang in equally pop looks, the LV Remix Collection is great for everyone who has loved or lived through the 00s.

All Images: Courtesy Louis Vuitton.