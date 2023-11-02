Louis Vuitton’s largest store in India is now open at the Jio World Plaza

More than simply a point of sale, the Jio World Plaza is destined to be a travel destination in its own right. Opening doors in this space of retail and razzmatazz is Louis Vuitton’s largest flagship store in the country.

Reflecting the timeless architectural concept that was first implemented at the Place Vendôme store in Paris, the Mumbai flagship store brings to life a design spectrum that highlights local craftsmanship. Amongst this is an embroidered wooden panel which is a striking part of the store that was designed under the tutelage of virtuoso architect and designer, Rooshad Shroff. This panel features French knots which combine traditional local techniques with French aesthetics for a refreshing take.

Other key elements from the store include a bespoke hand-painted table made from recycled Burma teak and hand-block printed wallpaper. The wallpaper was handcrafted in Jaipur and developed in collaboration with French-born textile and embroidery entrepreneur, Maximiliano Modesti with Shroff. Inside the store, guests can encounter pieces from notable designers and studios such as Phantom Hands and Demuro Das or simply soak in the stunning space itself thanks to Shroff’s keen aesthetic. The store’s facade is made of honed and hammered Mocca cream stone intercepted with an intricate Louis Vuitton flower mesh made of metal in line with the brand’s signature monogram.

The mammoth space is a shopping Mecca that includes the women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, leather goods, shoes, accessories watches, and most importantly, jewellery. As India’s largest Louis Vuitton store is a true exploration of the brand’s luggage legacy with a carefully curated selection.

