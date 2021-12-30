5 ways you can transition from loungewear to workwear in 2022 with LIVA Fabric

The year of loungewear is almost over but are we ready to let go of our comfortable style dressing. As we transition from work from home to work from the office, we navigate our way to a wardrobe that serves both.

The clothing we wear is akin to our second skin which is why the fabric that you choose is of utmost importance. Especially when it’s something that you are bound to wear for long hours in a formal set-up. Traditionally, office wear is associated with sharp suiting and crisp fabrics, however, after two years of working from home that mindset is changing. Loungewear garments in flowing, fluid and comfortable fabrics like LIVA became the quintessential choice. The LIVA Fluid fabric is crafted using naturally sourced cellulosic fibres that are not only great on the skin but also good for the environment.

The workwear wardrobe drastically changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From blazers and sharp shirts, we switched to cosy loungewear styles such as lounge pants and tunics that don’t require any zipping or buttoning. Fabrics that don’t require ironing and fabrics that you can sit freely in. As we return to office, the new workwear wardrobes need to reflect the same and our solution is picking tops, dresses and pants that help you Live Your Flow.

5 styles in the LIVA Fabric that are as comfortable as loungewear yet appropriate for work

1. Jumpsuits

The easiest outfit to throw on, a jumpsuit looks perpetually chic and put-together. Pick one in the crease-free LIVA fabric to ensure you can spend your day looking both comfortable and chic.

2. Leggings

Working from home offers a lot of flexibility in terms of what you wear and how you sit. Therefore, stretchy leggings made from LIVA Fluid Fabric have become an easy-to-slip on style that we’ve embraced wholeheartedly. Pair it with a shirt dress or long tunic for work. You can even wear to your yoga class post work.

3. Kurta sets

Nothing speaks elegance and comfort like Indian outfits. Indian silhouettes like the kurta pyjama are intrinsically designed for comfort and are an easy choice for meetings or simply a long day at work. The breathability and softness of the LIVA Fabric makes them a great investment. Pick neutral colours and minimal embellishments to create a more formal look.

4. Loungepants

While its important to leave your pyjamas behind, lounge pants or palazzos are an acceptable option for office wear. Pair your flowing pants in LIVA Fabric with tunics for that elegant yet understated look.

5. Co-ord set

The metrological rise of the co-ord set can be associated with just how stylish they look. To make your co-ord set more work-appropriate pick solid colours, pinstripes and even, delicate patterns. The breathable LIVA fabric keeps you fresh and functional throughout the day.

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.