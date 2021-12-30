LSA Best dressed Indians in 2021 that served some killer looks this year

Fashion is nothing but a sum of the people that wear it. From airport looks to Instagram reels, we scouted for the most stylish men and women in India who blew us away with their sartorial choices in 2021.

Scouting the left and right of the internet, scrolling through multiple airport looks and seeking approval of stylists we have concluded that these men and women take the mantle as fashion’s elite for 2021. Scroll down to see if your favourite celebrities and fashion icons made the cut.

The best dressed Indians in Bollywood:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: The original icon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, might have moved countries, but her style continues to be exciting and endearing. Hobbnobbing with London’s swish set, Sonam’s 2021 style was all about oversized silhouettes and skirt suits. A memo that we are taking with us into 2022.

Ranveer Singh: Bold, eclectic and always unconventional – Ranveer Singh’s style is unmatched. Add to that his charisma and experimental grooming, his looks are a perfect match to his unique personality. From his ode to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele to eye-catching suits, you can be assured a Ranveer Singh sighting is never boring

Ayushmann Khurrana: Kudos to the generation of Bollywood actors that are changing the narrative on men’s dressing. Ayushmann Khurrana’s style is full of colour and character. With an enviable sneaker collection, Khurrana is quick to switch between graphic tees and sharp suiting with print and patterns.

Janhavi Kapoor: The GenZ represent for our most stylish list is one who looks equally chic in simple cotton suits as bodycon dresses. Her favourite accessory might be a unicorn water sipper but Janhvi Kapoor knows how to work ornate Indianwear for special occasions.

Sidharth Malhotra: If there is someone who can make a classic combination of a white shirt, black jeans and a blazer look fresh it’s Sidharth Malhotra.

Alaya F: The epitome of cool-girl fashion, Alaya F possesses a great ability to make everything from deconstructed dresses to bikinis look effortless. While we love her makeup tutorials and fitness updates, it’s the casual at-home style that we are always bookmarking.

Karan Johar: The granddaddy of Bollywood, Karan Johar knows what’s up with fashion and he isn’t afraid to embrace it. Oversized tracksuits, limited-edition sneakers and it-bags are all a part of his luxe wardrobe.

Sonakshi Sinha: The quintessential Indian beauty, Sonakshi Sinha has had a style evolution that’s been remarkable. Her trademark look involves sleek hair, power suits, muted colours and minimalistic styling that always packs a punch.

Deepika Padukone: All hail Queen D when it comes to serving airport looks. Blue jeans and white shirts never look as good as when given the chic treatment by DP.

The best dressed Indians in fashion:

Narresh Kukreja: As one half of the resort wear label, Shivan & Narresh, the Delhi-based designer knows how to make every outfit look vacation-worthy. Tone-on-tone outfits on men are a great look, we discovered courtesy of his Instagram.

Tania Shroff: Tania Shroff’s cool-girl style is hard to miss as her beau, Ahan Shetty. Fashion stylist Tania Shroff is our go-to gal for holiday wardrobe inspiration and discovering cool new labels from New York and Paris.

Masaba Gupta: The queen of prints is also the queen of transformation. Pulled back hair, corsets and sultry makeup to bold, bohemian OTTs – Masaba Gupta knows how to serve a look or two.

Palak Shah: If there’s a sari-preneur who has changed the course of the nine yards, it’s Benaras Ekaya’s Palak Shah. If you’re looking for a modern reinterpretation of how to tie a sari, Shah’s Instagram is filled with stunning styles.

Sunaina Khera: Who needs a bridal campaign or influencers when you can model your own clothes. Case in point, designer Sunaina Khera as she makes Instagram reels in her glamorous satin saris and beaded lehengas. Her sexy sari blouses are exactly the kind of cocktail attire that we need.

Pernia Qureshi: Pernia Qureshi possesses the uncanny ability to make any outfit appear luxe. It’s her ability to curate, edit and pick garments that make every look, an organic cotton dress from her label Gur Organics to an ornate fusion Indian outfits, look so damn good.

The best dressed Indians in music, sports and culture:

Diljit Dosanjh: The man has millions of hearts fluttering and half of them are for his quirky sense of style. He can sing, act and carry a faux fur jacket, neon sweatshirt and the latest Yeezy sneakers like its nobodies business.

Natasha Poonawalla: We want Natasha Poonawalla’s wardrobe stat. In attendance at every international fashion week of repute, hobnobbing with some of the biggest names in fashion and wearing Philip Treacy hats like it’s no big deal. Natasha Poonawalla is a style chameleon and genius like no other.

KL Rahul: If there’s an Indian cricketer who owns his style like no other, it’s KL Rahul. Spiffy suits to trendy tees, he dons it all, with a special mention to his watch collection with names like Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philippe.

Shalini Passi: Art curator Shalini Passi possesses the same ability to beautifully put together an outfit as she does with an art exhibition. With glamorous evening outfits and impeccably put together winter looks, she deserves more time in the spotlight as she’s always dressed to the nines.

Badshah: Punjabi rappers are making their presence felt not just in the music industry but also in fashion. Setting trends that are followed by many, amongst them is Badshah (or Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) with his snazzy tracksuits and bold coloured, big collared outfits.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh: The royals have a style memo that’s unmatchable, case in point the son of Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur, popularly known as pacho. Bandhgalas, polo pants and Ralph Lauren jacket, this young polo player surely knows how to pull off a dapper look.

Header Image: Courtesy Ranveer Singh and Natasha Poonawalla Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Ranveer Singh Instagram. All Other Images: Courtesy personal Instagram accounts.