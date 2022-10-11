LSA Cover Alert: Masoom Minawala takes over Raffles Udaipur

facebook
11 Oct 2022 02:03 PM

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor

With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Masoom Minawala Mehta is without a doubt one of the biggest social media personalities in the country. After all, only Masoom can carry haute couture with such nonchalance. She’s an alpha example of a digital creator who isn’t just making trending Instagram reels but changing and challenging conversations around fashion. Her enigmatic online presence and energetic personality make her just the change-maker we needed for our October cover.

Masoom Minawala takes over Raffles Udaipur for the LSA India cover:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

It’s fashion month, and kickstarting that journey is Masoom Minawala Mehta decked in vibrant international couture pieces and unconventional accessories. Shot at the Raffles Udaipur, there is a juxtaposition of old meets new that matches Masoom’s vibe perfectly. The hair styling partner, Phillip worked its magic on Masoom’s mane to create some easy, experimental looks that we are sure you would love to try at home. Nestled on a private island in the midst of Udaisagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur served as the perfect background to this unique synergy.

Editor-in-chief: Rahul Gangwani (@rahulgangs_)
Photographer: The House of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)
Assisted by Chandani Mehta (@styledbychandani) (@style.cell)
Fashion intern: Aditi Jaiswal (@thecrazy_fattygirl)
HMU: Maniasha (@bymaniasha) assisted by @by_nazra_
Shoot produced by Analita Seth (@analitaseth)
Interview by: Akshita Nahar Jain (@akshitanj)
Cover Designed by Lolith TK (@lolithtk)
PR Manager: @parulpparmarLocation: Raffles Udaipur (@rafflesudaipur)
Styling partner: Philips Home Living India (@philipshomelivingindia)Shirt by Masaba Gupta ( @houseofmasaba )
Skirt by Quod (@soquod )
Top by Zara ( @zara )
Necklace by Sangeeta Boochra ( @sangeetaboochra )
Bangles by Ritika Sachdeva ( @sachdeva.ritika )
Rings by Lunaya ( @lunayajewelery )
Heels: Public Desire ( @publicdesire ) Aak:Ch ( @aak.ch )

Stay tuned for more pictures from the exclusive photoshoot!

Akshita Nahar Jain

Sr Associate Editor

Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

