LSA Cover Alert: Masoom Minawala takes over Raffles Udaipur

With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Masoom Minawala Mehta is without a doubt one of the biggest social media personalities in the country. After all, only Masoom can carry haute couture with such nonchalance. She’s an alpha example of a digital creator who isn’t just making trending Instagram reels but changing and challenging conversations around fashion. Her enigmatic online presence and energetic personality make her just the change-maker we needed for our October cover.

Masoom Minawala takes over Raffles Udaipur for the LSA India cover:

It’s fashion month, and kickstarting that journey is Masoom Minawala Mehta decked in vibrant international couture pieces and unconventional accessories. Shot at the Raffles Udaipur, there is a juxtaposition of old meets new that matches Masoom’s vibe perfectly. The hair styling partner, Phillip worked its magic on Masoom’s mane to create some easy, experimental looks that we are sure you would love to try at home. Nestled on a private island in the midst of Udaisagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur served as the perfect background to this unique synergy.



Editor-in-chief: Rahul Gangwani ( @rahulgangs_ Photographer: The House of Pixels ( @thehouseofpixels Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania ( @anaitashroffadajania Assisted by Chandani Mehta ( @styledbychandani ) ( @style.cell Fashion intern: Aditi Jaiswal ( @thecrazy_fattygirl HMU: Maniasha ( @bymaniasha ) assisted by @by_nazra_ Shoot produced by Analita Seth ( @analitaseth Interview by: Akshita Nahar Jain ( @akshitanj Cover Designed by Lolith TK ( @lolithtk PR Manager: @parulpparmar

Location: Raffles Udaipur ( @rafflesudaipur Styling partner: Philips Home Living India ( @philipshomelivingindia )Shirt by Masaba Gupta ( @houseofmasaba Skirt by Quod ( @soquod Top by Zara ( @zara Necklace by Sangeeta Boochra ( @sangeetaboochra Bangles by Ritika Sachdeva ( @sachdeva.ritika Rings by Lunaya ( @lunayajewelery Heels: Public Desire ( @publicdesire ) Aak:Ch ( @aak.ch

